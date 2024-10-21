Women’s T20 World Cup prize money: Champions New Zealand Bags Rs 19.6 Crore
By Ian Omoro
Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup victory in the United Arab Emirates put an end to New Zealand's long wait for a significant limited-overs cricket championship. The nation had never won a World Cup title before, whether it was for men or women, and it happened against all odds as the White Ferns had a terrible run of form leading up to the competition.
A 134% increase in prize money for the winner of this year's Women's T20 World Cup was announced earlier this year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). New Zealand, thus, emerged victorious with a whopping USD 2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore) in cash. First runners-up South Africa received a monetary prize of USD 1.17 million (Rs 9.8 crore).
The ICC set a prize pool of $7,958,080 (about Rs 66.5 crore) for the tournament, a 225% increase from the previous edition.
The prize money pool will also be allocated to teams that were eliminated in earlier stages of the tournament. The two semi-finalists, Australia and the West Indies, each receive USD 675,000 (Rs 5.7 crore). Teams placing fifth to eighth in the group stage will receive USD 270,000 (Rs 2.25 crore) each. The official rankings have not yet been announced; however, it is safe to conclude that India is ranked sixth. England finished with six points in Group B and did not go to the finals, whereas India had four points in Group A. Harmanpreet Kaur's side is expected to collect Rs 2.25 crore.
The West Indies and Australia could receive USD 31,154 (Rs 26) in addition to their semi-final earnings from winning their respective groups.
It was a historic Sunday for New Zealand cricket, as the White Ferns lifted the ICC trophy just hours after the men won their first Test in India in 36 years.