Women's T20 World Cup Trophy Set To Embark On A Nine-Day Tour Across New Zealand
The T20 World Cup trophy will embark on a nine-day tour of New Zealand from south to north following their maiden prized title earlier this month.
After winning the World Cup, New Zealand traveled straight to India for a three-match ODI series that ended on Tuesday and returned home on Friday.
New Zealand Cricket will begin the 'trophy tour' on Saturday, with women's team players and support personnel scheduled to appear at fan gatherings in their respective towns. In addition to visiting cricket clubs and schools, the squad members will engage with supporters at public events that are free to enter.
According to Stacey Geraghty, general manager of marketing communications for New Zealand Cricket, the Trophy Tour was a fantastic chance for the squad and the public to bond and commemorate their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup victory.
"The World Cup win is without a doubt a watershed moment for women’s cricket in this country and we’re determined to make the most of it. Based on the amount of excitement back here in New Zealand following the win, we’re expecting the public to get out in force to celebrate with the team, in the same way Kiwis supported the BLACKCAPS during their ICC World Test Championship Mace tour in 2021," Geraghty was quoted saying in a release.
"The public events will allow fans to get up close and personal with their heroes, get photos and signatures, and of course get a snap with the trophy. The WHITE FERNS are really excited about the tour and the chance to inspire the next generation as well as connect with fans of all ages, and say thanks to the New Zealand public for all the support," Geraghty added.
Amelia Kerr's all-around performance helped New Zealand defeat South Africa in the final in Dubai after defeating the West Indies in the semi-final to win their first T20 World Cup trophy.
Starting in Dunedin, the trip will cover ten cities, including Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch.
On November 5, the Trophy Tour is expected to reach Wellington, home of two of New Zealand's biggest cricket stars, Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr. In her final Twenty20 International as captain, Devine led the team to victory, breaking an 11-match losing streak that led to the World Cup and setting the stage with a crucial half-century against India in their World Cup opener. Meanwhile, Melie Kerr, who is expected to be named the new T20I captain, was named the player of the tournament and the final for her exceptional performances with both bat and ball.
The 2024-25 international home season for the New Zealand women's team begins on December 19 against Australia. It has been announced that the T20 World Cup trophy will be displayed at all women's team matches this summer, including bilaterals against Australia and Sri Lanka.