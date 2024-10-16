Women’s World Cup T20 2024: New Zealand Enters The Semifinals After They Beat Pakistan By 52 Runs
By Caroline Chepkorir
Since 2016, New Zealand has, for the first time, secured their spot in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They crushed Pakistan by 54 runs in the final group match in Dubai.
After New Zealand's victory, India was eliminated from the tournament since they are in the third position on the Group A points. New Zealand recorded a significant total of 110-6 in their 20 overs, and they restricted Pakistan for 56 in 11.4 overs.
Pakistan needed only 111 runs in 10.4 overs, and they had a good start with Muneeba Ali 15 off 11 balls, and she was later dismissed by Lea Tahuhu. New Zealand’s batter struggled at first against the discipline Pakistan’s spin attack, which held on the run rate in the middle order, but they eventually failed in the field when they missed eight catches.
Nashra Sandhu took three wickets for 18 runs in the fourth overs, and Suzie Bates, who was a top scorer for New Zealand, had 28 runs of 29 balls.
The women in green chased their target to improve their net run rate, and Fatima Sana smashed 21 runs off 23 balls. However they kept losing regular wickets, and they were bowled out in the 12th over.
"It hasn't sunk in yet. We will certainly celebrate tonight, but this is just the next stage of a tournament we are looking forward to,” said the New Zealand captain in a post-match press conference.
“It is about going in to the semi-final with open eyes and enjoying it. I want them to lap up the experience. It is an awesome opportunity for them and a huge part of their career. These are the reasons you play cricket,” she added in regards to the young player.
"We were good in the bowling, but we need to improve our fielding and batting because we were not up to the mark. We need to improve or we can't survive at this level," said Fatima Sana.