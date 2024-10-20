Women’s World Cup T20I 2024: New Zealand Defeats The West Indies In The Semi-Finals
By Caroline Chepkorir
New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 8 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The White Ferns have reached their first final after 14 years.
Openers Georgia Plimmer’s 33 off 31 and Suzie Bates 26 led to 48 runs, and they laid the foundation for their team. Eden Carson took 3-29 and Amelia Kerr 2-14 in four overs. Later, Bates was dismissed by Ramharack. Deandra Dottin 4 off 22 restricted the White Ferns to 128-9
After Bates was dismissed, the White Ferns struggled with their innings. Afy Fletcher brilliant figures of 3/23, and she removed Plimmer, and this destroyed the White Ferns.
The West Indies struggled to chase the target of 129. Eden Carson dismissed West Indies batters in a quick succession. The batters included Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle, and Stafanie Taylor. In the end of the powerplay, the West Indies were reduced to 25/2.
Leah Tahuhu took the key wicket of Matthews 15 off 21 balls, which left the West Indies at 52/4. The West Indies needed 15 from the final over, but they scored six, and they fell short at 120-8.
New Zealand and South Africa will compete in the final. Both teams have never won the tournament before.
“It has not sunk in at all, I’m still trying to get my brain back from being fried out there. Really privileged to be playing in a World Cup final. The thing that makes me proud is the character we have had for the last 12–18 months. Results have not gone our way; we have gotten a fair bit of stick from people on the outside,” said New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine after the match.
“I’m really excited about this last match, and we have nothing to lose, and that is a great space to be. We will celebrate this tonight, and we've got to win this now. The South Africans are an incredible side. Laura Wolvaardt leads them from the front; Marizanne Kapp is one of the best players in the world. Anneke Bosch in the game against Australia... but we have to focus on ourselves and hope the cricketing gods are on our side as well,” she added.