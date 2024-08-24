Wood's Thunderbolt Leaves Chandimal Hospitalized
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Mark Wood, an England pacer of 34 years old, once again showed why he is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the world. After striking his thumb severely, he pushed batter Dinesh Chandimal, 34, of Sri Lanka, to retire injured.
Despite not playing well in the game, Dinesh Chandimal is an important member of Sri Lanka's batting lineup. Before being removed by Shoaib Bashir in the 23rd over of the innings, he scored a meager 17 runs off 40 balls and two fours in the first innings.
Dinesh Chandimal was having a great day on the third day of the match, but his time in the middle was cut short by a crushing ball from Mark Wood in the second innings.
The event occurred on the second ball of the eighteenth over when Mark Wood delivered a shortish, speedy ball that the Sri Lankan hitter failed to make contact with, hitting him on the thumb.
After taking the punch, Dinesh Chandimal appeared to be in discomfort and he contacted the physiotherapist. After using the magic spray and promptly visiting the batter, the physiotherapist had to remove Dinesh Chandimal from the field due to swelling in his thumb.
After suffering a retired injury, Dinesh Chandimal was brought to the hospital to get an X-ray done.
Upon scoring 10 runs off of 12 balls in the second inning, Dinesh Chandimal made his way back to the dugout. His bat-only effort in the opening Test match against England was sufficient to propel him up to seventh place within the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team's all-time runs list.
Dinesh Chandimal moved up to No. 7 after surpassing Marvan Atapattu, who made 5502 runs.
Sri Lanka scored 236 runs in the first innings, but England answered with 358 runs.
On the third day of the Test, the Three Lions bowled brilliantly as well and took early wickets.
Harry Brook, the rising star in England's batting lineup, stated before to the start of day three of play that they were pleased with their first two days of play.
"Yeah, we're definitely very happy with the way the game's gone so far,” said Brook, adding that “obviously, they put themselves into bat yesterday and the day before, sorry, and we managed to bowl them out on day one, so we're pretty happy with that."
Harry Brook claimed that hitting boundaries was difficult and that the play in the outfield was sluggish in addition to the batting being difficult.
He declared: "Obviously, the outfield's really slow. Trying to time the ball when it wasn't going for four is a bit annoying, but the pitch is keeping fairly low as well at times. They had a fairly soft ball, so it wasn't easy to pick up boundaries, but just trying to tick along with ones and twos."