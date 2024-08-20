World Cricketers’ Association Seeks Scheduling Overhaul To “Confusing” and “Chaotic” Calendar
By Priscilla Jepchumba
A six-person committee consisting of Tom Harrison, the former CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board, who currently holds the same position with Six Nations Rugby has been formed by the WCA to review the global cricket schedule.
The committee will suggest a framework that allows for international cricket and domestic leagues to coexist in a clear, organized calendar.
The world cricket schedule has been described as "broken and unsustainable," as well as "confusing and chaotic," and efforts are being made to streamline the calendar of events for both domestic and international cricket.
The committee will collaborate with senior executives from the WCA and independent consultants to provide recommendations after consulting players, broadcasters, administrators, and team owners.
The committee held its inaugural meeting in England last month, and its recommendations are expected to concentrate on establishing distinct timeframes for international and franchise cricket by the end of the year.
Heath Mills, chief executive of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association and WCA chair, stated that members of the organization had "virtually given up hope" that a reasonable timetable could be developed.
"We are fortunate that cricket is spoilt for choice and has three core formats across both the international game and domestic leagues," he claimed.
He added that to date, the game's leadership had failed to work together to create a clear and consistent global structure in which they could coexist.
“The players deserve a say on the future of the game and want us to start putting forward some solutions to known issues..." added Mills.
The England Test captain, Ben Stokes, stated last month that the packed schedule was "something that does need to be addressed."
“Who knows what international cricket is going to look like, with all the franchise stuff that is going on as well. It does need to get looked at. I don’t think anyone can put their hand on their heart and know what cricket is going to look like in even two years’ time,” said Stokes.