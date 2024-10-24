World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier: Zimbabwe Scripts New Record For The Highest T20I Total
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the T20 World Cup subregional Africa qualifier, skipper Sikandar Raza hit undefeated 133 off 43 balls, which included 15 sixes and seven fours, as Zimbabwe set a new record score of 344/4 against Gambia and secured the biggest win in the format.
Last year Nepal played against Mongolia in Hangzhou in the Asian Games, and Nepal scored 314/3, and it was the first time a team crossed the 300 marks in an official T20 in men’s cricket. Zimbabwe defeated Gambia by 290 runs, and Gambia was restricted to 54.
Openers Brian Bennett 50 off 26 balls and Tadiwanashe Marumani 62 off 19 balls laid a strong foundation, and the duo contributed to 98 runs in 5.4 overs. Clive Madande knocked 53 off 17 balls, which included 5 sixes and 3 fours.
Gambia’s Musa Jobarteh also made it to the wrong books of record as he conceded 93 off the four overs he bowled, which was the most expensive spell in both T20 and T20I history. Skipper Ismaila Tamba only managed to hit 24 runs. In 2022, Matthew McKiernan recorded the worst figures, which were 0-82 in four overs in a match between Derbyshire and Somerset.
Raza smashed his ton in 33 deliveries and he is the first cricketer from his country to hit a century in an international match in this format. Dion Myers only managed 96 in a competition against Rwanda, and he previously held the record for the highest score for Zimbabwe.
The tournament is a competition between six teams. The teams include Kenya, Mozambique, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and the Seychelles. Zimbabwe a few days ago joined the top five when they defeated the Seychelles by 286/5, which was then the second-best total by a full member in T20I.
Zimbabwe have played three matches in the tournament, and they have been victorious so far. This win is their fourth. The teams are competing to join the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by Sri Lanka and India.
“Zimbabwe dominates with both bat and ball in setting a world record for the highest T20I total, securing a 290-run win against Gambia. The result guarantees Zimbabwe a slot at the Africa Finals,” posted ICC Africa on X.