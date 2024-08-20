Yash Dayal Reflects On Virat Kohli's Support After Tough 2023 IPL Season
By Mohamed Bahaa
The left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal recently spoke on the crucial role Virat Kohli performed in restoring his confidence following a disastrous 2023 IPL season with the Gujarat Titans. Dayal, who currently represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), talked on how Kohli's unwavering encouragement helped him find his footing in the very tough competition.
Dayal was playing for the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season when he encountered a terrible scenario. Tasked with defending 29 runs in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dayal ended up allowing five consecutive sixes, a performance that plagued him all through the season. His sufferings resulted in the Titans releasing him at the end of the season; RCB then acquired him for INR 5 crore.
When Dayal thought back on his path, he expressed great thanks for Virat Kohli, who welcomed him warmly into the RCB team. "The biggest thing he [Kohli] said to me was that he will back me the whole season," Dayal said in an interview. "He told me that I will not feel like I have come to a new place, and he backed me completely. So this was a huge boost up, and he talks to the youngsters in such a very healthy way. He is nothing like what people talk about on TV. I don't feel like that."
Dayal's performance with RCB was evidence of the confidence Kohli instilled in him. With 15 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 9.14, he was vital for RCB's successful run to the playoffs. Along with Mohammed Siraj, his efforts made him the joint-highest wicket-taker for the team.
After six straight losses, RCB's season was on the brink, but Dayal's resilience helped the team to have a six-match winning run and guarantee a playoff spot. Their season sadly concluded with an Eliminator versus Rajasthan Royals, but Dayal's turnabout was a personal victory.
Dayal has collected 53 wickets at an economy rate of 8.46 in his T20 career— spanning 56 matches. Driven by Kohli's mentorship, his comeback with RCB indicates a dramatic chapter in his IPL path.