Youngest-Ever ICC Chair Jay Shah Takes Office
By Priscilla Rotich
Jay Shah has been elected as the new ICC chair without opposition, taking over from Greg Barclay. He will assume his new position from December 1.
At the age of 35, Shah, who has served as the BCCI secretary since 2019, is the youngest person to hold this position.
After Barclay, who had been the ICC chair for two terms since 2020, informed the board that he would not seek a third term, the board of directors had until August 27 to submit nominations for the next chair.
An election was only to be held if more than one candidate was nominated, but Shah was the sole nominee.
While commenting on his nomination, Shah said, "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council."
"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before,” he said.
"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."
Shah is the fifth Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.
After beginning his cricket administration career in the state of Gujarat in 2009, Shah has been the BCCI secretary since October 2019. It was in 2022 that he became a part of the ICC's influential Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee and took over as its chair in 2023.
Shah was also re-elected as BCCI secretary in 2022 and his tenure was to run until 2025. Once he takes over as the ICC chair, he will have to relinquish his position at the BCCI and the ICC's F&CA committee. Shah was also the Asian Cricket Council president from 2021 to 2024.