Elite Cyclist Signs Massive Deal with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
At just 25 years old, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has become one of the world's most elite cyclists. The two-time Olympian continues to climb the ranks and refuses to back down. Not only is he among the elite in terms of athleticism, but he is now one of the most financially compensated cyclists in history after making a blockbuster move.
Evenepoel was previously under contract with Soudal Quick-Step, which wasn't supposed to end until 2026. However, an irresistible deal with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe was within arm's reach for the star cyclist. After reaching an agreement with Soudal Quick-Step, his team for seven years, Evenepoel was able to sign a massive deal with his new team.
"Representatives of Remco informed the team's management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2026," the Soudal Quick-Step team wrote in a statement. "After taking some time to consult with our sponsors and partners, the team's ownership and management have decided that it is in the best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season."
Elite Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Joins Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
According to Alessandra Giardini of La Gazzetta dello Sport, his new contract likely hovers around 8 million euros per year, making him the second-highest-paid cyclist in the world. Unsurprisingly, UAE Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogačar, the 2025 Tour de France champion, remains the highest-paid cyclist with a value of approximately 8-12 million euros per year.
"Remco stands for ambition. He doesn't just want to ride — he wants to shape cycling," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO Ralph Denk. "He brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring."
The new contract provides a clean slate for the young athlete who is hoping to clinch a Tour de France title sooner rather than later. Perhaps with his recent move, he can put his challenging 2025 season to rest and begin bringing his dream to fruition. This is a massive step for both Evenepoel and the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team.
Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe, a UCI WorldTeam cycling team, was established in 2010. The elite cycling team is sponsored by global energy drinks brand Red Bull, BORA, a German manufacturer of extractor hoods and cooktops, and Hansgrohe, a bathroom fittings manufacturer. The three sponsors provide a well-funded team capable of competing for world tour titles.