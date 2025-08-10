America's Premier Gravel Bike Race Set to Roll in Sun Valley
Rebecca's Private Idaho
Rebecca's Private Idaho (“RPI”), founded by Olympic medalist Rebecca Rusch, will run August 28-31, 2025. The renowned gravel race, held annually over Labor Day weekend, showcases picturesque Sun Valley, Idaho.
The event offers several races to attract different skill and endurance levels: The Big Potato covers approximately 100 miles of challenging terrain. The French Fry covers 56 miles, and the Tater Tot runs 20 miles. The ultimate RPI challenge is the Queen's Stage Race, a multi-day event spanning over 200 miles across three rigorous stages.
The terrain of Rebecca's Private Idaho is both beautiful and demanding, featuring a mix of gravel roads, dirt paths, and rugged backcountry trails, all involving significant elevation changes. This event is known for its Wood River Valley community spirit and commitment to charitable organizations, which support multiple cycling-related causes and local initiatives, including the ‘Do Good Foundation’. RPI epitomizes the gravel cycling lifestyle and community.
Epic Gravel Bike Race in Sun Valley, Idaho Ready to Roll
The Sun Valley event has grown to include gravel cycling’s first stage race encompassing a four-day festival that is now a driving force behind the massive surge in gravel cycling. The RPI mission is to connect people, ride with purpose, and celebrate the beautiful places we ride. RPI riders will be pedaling with a purpose to support the Be Good Foundation.
The foundation's mission is to enrich communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of RPI, including registration, the VIP party, the online auction, rider fundraising, and merchandise sales, go to Rusch’s Be Good Foundation, which will direct funds to global, national, and local bike organizations.
Days 1-3
DAY 1: HARRIMAN TRAIL - 35 MI | 3,505'
This stage presents a mix of technical single and double track trails in the valley floor beneath the stunning mountains that surround Sun Valley .
DAY 2: DOLLARHIDE SUMMIT TIME TRIAL - 50 MI | 3,057'
The Dollarhide Summit ride features a short, 4.5 mile hill climb timed segment within a 50 mile ride from Ketchum and back. Dollarhide features a stunning ride through the Warm Springs Creek river basin on the approach to Dollarhide Summit. It's ride at your own pace until mile 20 where participants line up and start in 30 second intervals for their own personal race of truth. Day 3 features a much needed day of rest, and several festivities around town.
DAY 4: THE MAIN EVENT
TATER TOT - 18.9 MI | 1,255'
The Tater Tot route was created as an introductory gravel route, accessable to all riders, andfeatures the beautiful Pioneer mountain range of the great Rocky Mountains.
FRENCH FRY - 56 MI | 3,716'
The French Fry takes riders up and over the challenging Trail Creek Summit into the cradle of the Pioneer Mountains and Salmon-Challis National Forest. The views are stunning.
BAKED POTATO - 104.6 MI | 6,435'
The Baked Potato extends itself all the way into Copper Basin, a remote mountain valley known for its rugged beauty, wide-open spaces, and stunning mountain views. It is nearly twice the distance of the French Fry route.
Gravel For Good
All Rebecca’s Private Idaho riders pedal with a purpose, supporting the Be Good Foundation which operates with the mission of enriching communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of RPI will be used by the Foundation to support global, national, and local nonprofit organizations that use the bicycle to improve health and overall well-being, connect communities, boost local economies, and protect our planet. At Rebecca's Private Idaho we #GravelForGood!