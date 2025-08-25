Another Cyclist Announces Absence from Rwanda World Championships
The 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships will make history as Rwanda hosts the prestigious event for the first time. The nation is widely regarded as a phenomenal host for cycling events, considering the Tour du Rwanda, so expectations are set high for the championships this year.
The event kicks off on Sept. 21 and ends on Sept. 28 after athletes navigate grueling terrain. As written in a UCI press release, "It isn't for nothing that Rwanda is nicknamed the 'land of a thousand hills,' and for many riders it will be their first experience riding on this challenging terrain."
For the athletes competing this year, there are a lot of unknown elements, simply because they haven't ridden in Rwanda before. Despite this, it's likely that numerous cyclists will find their footing early on and produce stellar results. Unfortunately, some of the most elite athletes in the world will not be attending the historic race this year.
Another Athlete Opts Out of Rwanda's Race
Notable names, including those of Jonas Vingegaard, Mads Petersen, and Mathieu van der Poel, have already announced that they will not be appearing in Rwanda this year. However, another name has now been added to that list: Puck Pieterse.
Pieterse is a 23-year-old Dutch cyclist from the Netherlands, who focuses on three primary disciplines — mountain biking, road cycling, and cyclo-cross. Just a few short weeks ago, she competed in the Tour de France Femmes, where she finished 24th overall. She undoubtedly has an extensive cycling resume, which would make her a strong athlete in Rwanda, but she is now planning to hone in on other endeavors within her sport.
"It was decided after consultation to remove the World Championships from the program," national coach of the Dutch's women's road race Laurens ten Dam informed NOS. "With the Mountain Bike World Championships and everything else coming up for Puck in the near future, it became a bit much. Of course, I'm disappointed, but ultimately, I'll still need Puck in the coming years."
According to NOS, Pieterse's replacement has been chosen. Ten Dam appears confident in his choice to designate 30-year-old Dutch cyclist Riejanne Markus as her replacement. While it's unfortunate that Pieterse will not be in attendance, hopes are held high for Markus, who has an impressive resume of her own. It's unclear whether more athletes intend to skip the event at this time.