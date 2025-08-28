British Cyclist Lands First Grand Tour Stage Win after Stunning Sprint
The 21-stage Vuelta a España is now in full swing. As one of the three prominent Grand Tours, alongside the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, it's no surprise that the Vuelta a España has been turning heads this season. The race stands as the final Grand Tour each year, and while it hasn't gained as much attention as the esteemed Tour de France, participating is undeniably the pinnacle of many professional cyclists' careers.
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Jasper Philipsen dominated Stage 1. However, Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma - Lease a Bike swept in during Stage 2 to claim victory after a remarkable comeback from a crash. Although Vingegaard's celebration was short-lived, once French cyclist David Gaudu stepped in to win Stage 3.
Each victory was nothing short of exhilarating, but what came in Stage 4 was particularly memorable. Not only was this the longest stage of the Vuelta this year, amassing 206.7 kilometers, but one young standout proved himself to be one of the top competitors in the field.
Ben Turner Triumphs in Stage 4 - Secures First Grand Tour Stage Win
For the first time in his career, 26-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner clinched a Grand Tour victory in a breathtaking sprint. The British cyclist edged out Philipsen, who was seeking his second stage win at the Vuelta.
In his post-race interview, Turner, who was overcome with emotion, stated:
"I don't know what to say to be honest. It's a crazy week. I wanted to come to the Vuelta and I've had issues with my leg since the Giro [d'Italia]... the team really believed in me and I went to Renewi [Tour], and they said they needed me [here]... I'd do anything to race these races. It's just a crazy feeling. I was devastated on the first sprint when my chain came off and I really believed in myself today, I felt really good all day."
Vingegaard previously held the lead in the General Classification, but with such a tight field, the rankings are inevitably shifting. Gaudu has now taken No. 1, while Vingegaard dropped to No. 2. Second-place finisher of Stage 2, Guilo Ciccone, is currently sitting at No. 3.
Stage 5 will take place on Wednesday, featuring a team time-trial, followed by a 170.3-kilometer stage for Stage 6. All results can be located directly on the La Vuelta official website.