Cycling 'Foreverish' Focuses on Balancing Progression, Storytelling, and Legacy
Brandon Semenuk has spent the last two decades at the cutting edge of freeride mountain biking, spearheading a unique riding style that blends creativity, fluidity, and precision. He is a pioneer in freeride mountain biking, who carves trails with the grace and accuracy of Michelangelo while painting the Sistine Chapel.
continues to redefine what is possible on two wheels and four, having won five Red Bull Rampage titles and a dominating four consecutive American Rally Association (ARA) championships. He is well on his way to capturing a fifth straight championship.
Semenuk's latest project is Foreverish, a three-part film series produced with SRAM. The series is not only a celebration of his multi-decade relationship with SRAM, but it's a deep dive into his progression as an artist and an athlete.
Semenuk explained, "SRAM has been with me since the beginning. When we hit the 20-year mark, it felt right to create something that not only looked back at our history but also pushed things forward. We wanted a mix of archival content and fresh segments that reflected where I’m at now.”
The series opens with Episode 1: Sharpening Your Knife, blending new footage with impactful, never-before-seen footage, including a home video of Semenuk as a teenager speeding through his neighborhood in a shifter cart.
Although at face value it's just kids being kids, when viewed through the lens of hindsight (and with narration from SRAM’s director, Tyler Morland), it becomes a hint at his future in motorsports and his rally career.
“That video had no weight when we shot it,” Semenuk said. “But now, it connects so many dots. Tyler was the guy who signed me originally, and now years later, he’s strapping into the passenger seat of my rally car. That full-circle moment is special.”
Episode 2: Unfinished Business offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative and collaborative process. Semenuk works along with filmmakers Nick Genovese and Isaac Wallen, who balance atmosphere and mood with raw riding.
Semenuk explained, “I wanted the riding to be fresh, progressive, and technical, but I trusted Nick to shape the narrative. I don’t want to tell my own story. I want the visuals and the people around me to help do that.” This results in an intimate and expansive portrait of Semenuk and his crew, highlighting the tricks, the trail-building process, and the magic behind the camera.
In the series close, Episode 3: Keep It Wild, we see Semenuk push the limits to innovate and remain at the top. This episode features new setups, riding styles, and trail concepts that feature his passion to evolve. The episode balances playfulness with progression, reminding viewers why he rides.
“I wanted the series to be fun above all else,” Semenuk said. “Yes, there are serious moments and themes, but at the end of each episode, we add something lighthearted; a reminder that all of this exists because of bikes, because of friendships, because of having fun.”
The balance of the series runs evident, from the chaos of freeride to the calm of storytelling. Semenuk laments, “Not every piece has to be aggressive; sometimes it can be dreamy, moody, or uplifting. The goal is always to make people feel something, to leave them with an emotion rather than just surface-level action.”
Every episode is structured around themes that mirror different stages of Brandon Semenuk's career: Collaboration, competition, and innovation. Foreverish eloquently sums up an ethos that lies at the core of Semenuk.
Semenuk spent his entire career making the unobtainable look easy. Foreverish is more than just a retrospective; it's a statement on the progression, love, and legacy that serve as the foundations that make Brandon Semenuk a champion.