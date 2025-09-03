Danish Cyclist Maintains Lead at Vuelta a España after Stage 11 Shortened
Jonas Vengegaard - Team Visma - Lease a Bike
As anticipated, the 2025 Vuelta a España has been an incredible sight to see for spectators around the world. Jonas Vingegaard, 28, of Denmark, has been consistently climbing back on top of the rankings throughout the race and currently holds the lead at No. 1 in the general classification (GC), proudly representing Team Visma - Lease a Bike.
The Danish cyclist faced defeat in Stage 8 by Jasper Philipsen, but bounced back in Stage 9 and secured the victory over Tom Pidcock. However, once again, Vingegaard fell behind in Stage 10 while Jay Vine of Australia took the stage win. Despite this, Vingegaard remained at No. 1 in the GC after a competitive performance.
With the Vuelta consisting of 21 stages, there is still plenty of time in the race for competitors to dislodge Vingegaard from the top spot, but doing so will not be an easy endeavor.
Vingegaard Remains Overall Leader of Vuelta after Stage 11
On Wednesday, riders at the Vuelta erupted from the starting line as they began their 157.4-kilometer stage, and although the stage was cut short, athletes made the most of it and plan to continue navigating the following stages of this Grand Tour with pure grit.
Stage 11 went without a winner, but athletes are now gearing up for Stage 12, which begins on Thursday. The ride begins in Loredo and ends in Los Corrales de Buelna, measuring 144.9 kilometers in distance. To view the schedule for each stage, visit the official race website.
When considering Vingegaard's overall performance throughout the season thus far, it is no surprise that he has consistently been at the top of the GC rankings, alongside Torstein Træen of Norway, who maintained a GC lead through multiple stages. Vingegaard reclaimed the red jersey after Stage 10.
With Stage 11 now over, there are 10 stages left. There will not be another rest day for the riders until Monday, leaving little time for rest and recovery. Not to mention, one of the longest sections is approaching quickly: Stage 13, a 202.7-kilometer segment. While the halfway mark of the race has arrived, there is still an immense amount of work that needs to be done.
As the Vuelta a España progresses, athletes are likely to continue increasing their pace as they surge from each starting line. There's a lot on the line for these cyclists — winning the Vuelta would mean adding another impressive Grand Tour title to their accolades, an incredibly daunting task.