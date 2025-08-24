Danish Superstar Cyclist Crushes Stage 2 of Vuelta a España
It shouldn't come as a surprise that 28-year-old Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard is on the rise at the 2025 Vuelta a España. The accomplished Team Visma - Lease a Bike athlete has a history of taking the lead in the cycling world. Since joining the team in 2019, Vingegaard has made quite a name for himself.
Over the years, he has earned numerous stage wins, along with an impeccable triumph at the 2022 and 2023 Tour de France races. Both times, he came out on top over Tadej Pogačar, the 2025 victor, who landed his fourth Tour de France title. The roles were reversed in 2024 and 2025, as Pogačar took first, while Vingegaard fell to second. For years, their rivalry has been a hot topic in the cycling world.
Considering Vingegaard's extensive cycling background and his continued athletic success, the bar was set high for the Danish star. Although the race just started on Saturday, he has already exceeded expectations. The looming question is whether or not he can maintain momentum throughout the stage race.
Jonas Vingegaard Dominates Stage 2 of Vuela a España
Stage 2 was not a straightforward path to victory for Vingegaard. During the race, he experienced a crash while riding on the wet road. Five Team Visma - Lease a Bike riders were involved in the crash, but each member was able to continue. As the riders got back on track heading to Limone Piemonte, Vingegaard took a dominating lead, edging out Italian Guilo Ciccone. Ultimately, this resurgence allowed Vingegaard to finish ahead of Ciccone and secure the red jersey.
"I'm extremely happy with this victory. Taking the red jersey on top of that makes it even more special," said Vingegaard, per a Team Visma - Lease a Bike press release. "The team rode brilliantly. It's truly fantastic to win like this."
"Before the last corner, I thought I couldn't pass Ciccone. Luckily, the finish was further away than I expected. You should never pass up a chance to win in a Grand Tour," he continued. "That's why I went all-in today. I fell quite hard, but at first glance, it seems fine. Of course, I have a few scrapes."
In total, there are 21 stages to the Vuelta a España, leaving 19 stages to go for the 2025 race. With one of his top rivals, Pogačar, not competing in the race this year, Vingegaard has one less person to worry about. However, this doesn't mean his journey at the Vuelta will be any easier — he is surrounded by some of the world's best cyclists.