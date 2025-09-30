Elite Mountain Biker Crushes the Munros - Scotlands Epic Mountains
The Munros
The Munros are a group of mountains in Scotland that exceed 3,000 feet. The Scottish Mountaineering Club (“SMC”) maintains an official list of qualified Munros. In 2022, the SMC named 282 Munros. Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in the British Isles, and therefore a Munro, standing at 4,411 feet.
Climbing all the Munros has become a significant endeavor, known as ‘Munro Bagging’. At the end of 2023, 7,654 people attained the feat of climbing all the Munros. Hamish Brown completed the first continuous round
Brown was the first to climb all the Munros in 1974, and the Fastest Known Time (‘FKT’) for the achievement was established by ultrarunner Jamie Aarons, with a time of 31 days, 10 hours, and 27 minutes in June 2023.
Mountain Biking the Munros
Sean Green has great respect for the Scottish mountains. Green notes that his early days were always spent wandering in the mountains. From his youth, he dreamed of riding down the Munros on his mountain bike.
Mountain Biking the 282 Munros in Scotland
In late July, Green completed his journey by riding down all 282 Munros. By becoming only the second person to achieve this on a mountain bike, Green added to Scotland’s mountain culture, where these peaks have long captivated adventurers.
The professional mountain biker spent endless hours hiking and biking up these scraggy, steep, scree-filled slopes to reach the summits. He then faced a wild bike descent, grabbing his favorite, speedier sections on the lower slopes when the steep slopes give way to open fields. The challenge was real: some of these peaks demand technical climbing, forcing him to rope and haul his bike upward, then plot a way down —true next-level adventure.
But Sean Green stands out, known in the mountain biking world for capturing his riding experiences on his YouTube channel, “Grizzly Munro Diaries.” His strong, stout body comes not just from riding, but likely from the strain and demand of carrying his bike uphill.
As a working family man, he tackled this feat because he cares about this place—not for Insta hits, but for the challenge of riding some of the toughest landscapes and for the moments of pause, capturing early morning light in the mist, standing in places and deciding if they are even rideable.
As Scotland's mountain traditions continue to evolve, Sean Green's extraordinary journey stands as a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of adventure and respect for these legendary peaks—a reminder that the Munros will always call out to those who chase challenge and awe.