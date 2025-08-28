Elite Rider Leads Vuelta, while UAE Team Emirates Takes Stage 5
Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España delivered jam-packed action, as expected. With Jonas Vingegaard seeking redemption in hopes of securing yet another Grand Tour victory, competition was bound to be intense. However, with Tadej Pogačar's absence this year, all eyes have been on Vingegaard, who looks to dominate the race.
The 28-year-old Danish cyclist had no choice but to give up his hard-earned red jersey after falling behind David Gaudu in the general classifications. Still, he made a stellar recovery and has since taken back his position at No. 1. However, while Vingegaard has reclaimed his spot at the top, his team has fallen just barely short in Stage 5.
The fifth stage of the race consisted of a 24.1-kilometer team time trial in Figueres. AUE Team Emirates-XRG surged ahead and claimed victory after they finished in 25 minutes and 26 seconds. Vingegaard's team, Team Visma - Lease a Bike, finished eight seconds later, allowing them to finish in second place.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Leads Team Time Trial at Vuelta a España
"It was a good day for us," said Vingegaard, per the Team Visma - Lease a Bike press release. "We lost some time to UAE, but we are still ahead of them in the general classification, and that's something we can be happy about. We're satisfied with the performance today. Everyone did a strong ride in the team time trial. I'm feeling good right now, and I'm already looking forward to the coming days. I'm happy to be back in red and excited for tomorrow."
The results from Stage 5 include:
1. UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2. Team Visma - Lease a Bike (+8 seconds)
3. Lidl-Trek (+9 seconds)
4. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (+12 seconds)
5. Ineos Grenadiers (+16 seconds)
6. Movistar Team (+17 seconds)
7. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (+17 seconds)
8. Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (+22 seconds)
9. Groupama-FDJ (+24 seconds)
10. Lotto (+27 seconds)
João Almeida, a leading UAe Team Emirates-XRG rider, told reporters, "I think [we were among the favorites]. We knew we would be fighting for the win, but there are many good teams here, and we need to be realistic. I think we did a really perfect job and we deserve it as well. I think the team atmosphere could even improve. It gives us confidence as well, but of course, the gaps are small, and it doesn't mean everything is perfect. But it's a good start."
Things at the Vuelta a España are heating up quickly as world-class athletes battle it out in each stage. Although Vingegaard appears comfortable at his No. 1 spot in the general classifications, things could change rapidly, depending on how the remaining 16 stages play out.