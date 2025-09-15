Epic Downhill Course Thrills at 2025 World Mountain Bike Championships
On a crazy, wild, and rough course, Jackson Gladstone turned in a blistering time to capture the UCI 2025 World Mountain Bike Championship Downhill title. He navigated rocks, roots, and air with ballerina-like smoothness and the precision of a fighter pilot. Gladstone turned in the winning time of 2:54, capturing the Elite Category win. Once a kid on the trike who captured social media superstardom has now completed his dream of winning a World Championship.
This crowning-career achievement did not come easy for Gladstone, as he battled mountain biker competitor Henri Kiefer. He eventually beat Kiefer by two seconds, as Gladstone demolished the bottom half of this rocket ride to the finish. This was a real sweet victory for Gladstone, his first elite category World Championships, as he did not compete in the 2023 and 2024 World Championships. Kiefer took second place, and a best-ever performance by Ronan Dunner was good for third place.
Vali Holt Secures Title at 2025 Mountain Bike World Championships
The competition came down to the wire for the women, but given all her credentials, elite Austrian rider Vali Holl put down the winning time of 3:27 to edge out Myriam Nicole by less than a second.
The Women's race was especially tight, with no clear winner emerging until the very end. Nicole had put up what looked to be a winning time, and Marine Cabirou, who came in third, rode impressively after returning to competition after being out due to injury. Again, a crowning achievement for Holl, who has enjoyed great success lately. Sh dug in deep to give it her all to take this one down.
The host city, Valais, Switzerland, did an outstanding job hosting the incredible UCI 2025 World Mountain Bike Championships. As part of this series of events, the standout crowd favourite is the crazy fast and treacherous speed track of the World Cup Downhill route, loaded with both natural and artificial features.
This is a really tough course, and famous in the world of mountain biking. The Portes du Soleil area, the Region Dents du Midi, is a noted bike park with a massive trail network. The professional course designers sculpted an exhilarating route to test the world's best downhill mountain bikers. The Downhill Champery, which started at 1,647 meters and took riders down a drop of close to 600 meters, provided an epic conclusion to the 2025 Championships.