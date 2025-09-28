Exclusive Interview with Freeride World Champion and Cyclist Marcus Goguen
Cycling On SI: Tell us more about your background with biking and skiing
Marcus Goguen: I first clicked into a pair of skis in my parents’ driveway when I was two. I was off the training wheels of my bike at the age of four. Since then, skiing and biking have been constants. Mixing skiing, biking, and cross-training with sports like baseball, soccer, rugby, and track shaped me as an athlete. I tell younger athletes to try many sports. Those experiences build a base you’ll use forever.
Cycling On SI: What events or mountain missions have been most rewarding for you?
Marcus Goguen: I always wanted to push progression in both skiing and biking. I got into freeride skiing at 11. I sent cliffs I had no business hitting and took flat landings. By the time I was 12, my knees and back were already hurting. That’s when I turned to the gym. By the time I was 15, I had seen the benefits. I was landing bigger cliffs, new tricks, and skiing well in competitions. Training in the gym helped me move from the middle of the pack to a world champion.
Now, after nearly a decade working with coaches, I’ve built my own system into an app called Adrenaline Performance. It packs in training, nutrition, and mental coaching tools. I’m stoked to share it so people can avoid setbacks and build their own path right away.
Cycling On SI: Tell us about your mountain biking career and your most memorable experience.
Marcus Goguen: Though skiing has always been my main focus, I’ve had great moments on the bike too. One highlight was traveling to Lenzerheide, Switzerland, for the Junior World Championships in downhill. This was my first time competing in Europe. I traveled with my best buddies, got humbled on the world stage, and still had the time of my life.
Cycling OnSI: What are the three things that you are stoked about for the upcoming winter?
Marcus Goguen: Whenever fall comes, the itch for skiing grows. I start daydreaming about powder days with friends. They say, ‘no friends on a powder day,’ but I can’t wait to be in the lift line early, laughing and shredding powder through the trees together.
I’m stoked to be competing on the Freeride World Tour this season with seven stops. That means more travel, more culture, and more experiences with my best friends. Honestly, that’s what I look forward to the most.
Cycling On SI: Do you have a favorite season?
Marcus Goguen: People always ask me my favorite season, and I never have an easy answer. I honestly love the in-between times: warm spring days when you can ski in the morning, sled a little in the afternoon, and still ride my bike in the evening.
On the slopes, I look for consistency and reliability in my gear so I can progress with confidence. My go-to ski is the Rossignol Sender Free 110, honestly, one of the best out there. I use it for big film lines, every competition, and most resort days.
Cycling On SI: Any final thoughts, Marcus?
Marcus Goguen: At the end of the day, I want to share the stoke. If you’re nervous at the start gate or before a new line, force a smile and be grateful for the opportunity. Ski and ride for yourself. Find the lines that make you happy, and don’t let outside pressure take away the fun.