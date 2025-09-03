Freeride Mountain Bike Legend Captures 5th ARA National Championship
Brandon Semenuk stunned the field by capturing his fifth American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship. Semenuk's already solidified himself as one of the best freeride mountain bikers of all time. The Canadian-born athlete has become an immovable force in the world of rally racing.
Semenuk has found success in rally using the same qualities that have defined his freeride MTB career: adaptability, precision under pressure, and unlimited creativity. Brandon didn't turn his back on his MTB career. He remains active in both disciplines, a feat reserved for only a few athletes.
His MTB career is adorned with fives. He has won the Red Bull Rampage five times, is a five-time (FMB) World Tour champion, and has now captured his fifth American Rally Association (ARA) championship. Semenuk also has a very influential run of MTB short films that push the boundaries of possibility for MTB.
When Semenuk jumped into rally racing with Subaru Motorsports USA, it was seen as an ambitious crossover. It has since turned into one of the most dominant runs in ARA history. It truly is an impressive feat.
The 2025 ARA season was full of the most challenging rallies the US had to offer. Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams owned the grid from the gravel stretches of 100 Acre Wood to the mixed surfaces of the Oregon Trail Rally and on to the New England Forest Rally. The key to locking in the championship was the duo's ability to adapt to the unpredictable.
Semenuk's dominance after crossing over is a rarity and something that makes this such a special accomplishment. Very few athletes get a chance to taste the pinnacle of their sport. Even fewer get the chance to define their sport and then become a legend in a completely different sport. Semenuk's recognized as a pioneer in freeride MTB, elevating the sport's style and technical progression.
In rally racing, Semenuk's five victories put him up among the most successful drivers in ARA's modern era. This is a remarkable feat because he's only been in the sport since 2020. His partnership with Subaru has been integral to his success. His team's ability to deliver championship-caliber cars pairs effortlessly with Semenuk's relentless determination and precision driving.
It's a winning formula that seems to echo his Freeride MTB career. No matter the sport, Semenuk leaves rivals guessing as he continues to elevate whatever sport he is focusing on in the moment. It truly is a winning formula.
Semenuk's legacy highlights a very rare versatility in modern sports. Many athletes dedicate their lives to mastering just one sport, but Semanuk effortlessly balances two, while leaving his mark on the histories of both. Recently, Semenuk took his skills back to the trails with his creative project, which focuses on his career and his enigmatic nature.
Semanuk is showing no signs of slowing down. His ability to dominate in freeride MTB and American Rally ensures his place as one of the most unique and decorated athletes of his generation.