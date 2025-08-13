Freeride Mountain Bikers Celebrate History at Corbet’s Couloir
Cycling On SI recently caught up with Parkin Costain about this pivotal moment in skiing and gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the impact on his skiing from that iconic experience. Watch the video to check out the impressive cliff and how mighty steep Corbet's Couloir looks without winter’s white dusting. And don’t miss the mountain bike journey as Parkin and Jake ripped up the world-class Deer Jumps trail.
Cycling OnSI: Reflecting on 2020, where you threw down the first-ever double back flip - how has this changed your career as an athlete?
Parkin Costain: Kings & Queens was a huge lift for my career. In total, I participated in the event five times, being crowned in 2020 and finishing third in 2022. Regardless of the podium placement, I always walked away with an appreciation for the athletes and team that made the event happen. Overnight, I generated millions of impressions and advanced my career significantly. Making it onto ESPN's top 10 was a highlight, too.
Freeride Mountain Bikers Crush Corbet's Couloir
Cycling OnSI: How did the double backflip idea come about for Jackson Hole Corbet's Couloir event?
Parkin Costain: “It all stemmed from my first Kings & Queens showing in 2019. At that moment, I was relatively unknown and knew I wanted to make an impact. During the event, I performed a big flip off the top and then immediately redirected to the next feature, sending a double off a man-made jump in the middle of the couloir. The trick came around but not perfectly, and for the next year, I thought about whether one off the top would be landable.
Heading into the 2020 event, I was hyped to be back and have my good friend Jake Hopfinger along for the ride. Jake was a few spots ahead of me on the start list, which gave me an advantage. He was the first one to ride out of a double in Corbetts. Watching his rotation allowed me to set the perfect amount and bring mine around to bolts.
Cycling OnSI: How did you guys feel before the event?
Parkin Costain: Before dropping in, Jake and I were as nervous as anyone could be, but we were also confident. We had put a ton of thought into it, and the night before had spent hours discussing how we’d build the perfect takeoff for the double.
Cyclng OnSI: What do you planned for this winter?
Parkin Costain: I’m currently down in New Zealand checking out their winter for the first time. Over the past few summers, I’ve had the opportunity to ski more year-round, and it’s been nice to keep my legs fresh. This trip, we’ve been on a team shoot with my sponsor, Backcountry. Our first couple of days were spent at Treble Cone and Cardrona, and then we got a bluebird day with Harris Mountain Heli-Ski to finish off the trip. Heading into this season, I primarily plan to focus on filming with Teton Gravity Research and a new personal project.
Cycling OnSI: You and Jake have done a lot together - what other moments stand out?
Parkin Costain: Jake and I have certainly had a few notable moments together. From working on our first film projects, Dollar Store and Mixtape, to filming TGR segments, there are endless stories to tell. If we narrow it down to one, though, I’m thinking about this “wild feature” we built back in early 2023.
The winter in South West Montana was off to a rough start, while we had been trying to stack clips with TGR. There were some challenging avalanche conditions and low snow levels all around, so we decided to get creative and unknowingly cornered ourselves into the largest jump construction we had ever taken part in. Five days in total of shovelling, and we finally finished the feature, which was soon to be named “Orbital Gap.”
We did a few speed checks and, after a couple of overshoots, thought we had finally perfected the drop-in point. On our first real take, I knew I didn’t have the speed the moment I took off. I didn't have time to brace for impact. Lying on the ground, a few moments later, I was dazed but not knocked out. Jake called over, “You alright?” in the nonchalant way a friend would. Needless to say, that was the end of the session, and we headed for the hospital.