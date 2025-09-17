Italian Superstar Cyclist Inks Mega Deal with Team Visma-Lease a Bike
Team Visma-Lease a Bike has claimed numerous celebrated names in the professional cycling world, including Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert, and Matteo Jorgenson. With cycling being an ever-changing sport, teams are constantly on the lookout for new talent.
In August, the team welcomed Anton Schiffer from BIKE AID aboard for a contract through 2027. Shortly after, Filippo Fiorella signed a two-year deal with the group. Once September rolled around, transactions continued, and Timo Kielich ended his time with Alpecin - Deceuninck and inked a three-year contract with Team Visma - Lease a Bike. The movement didn't stop there, however, as Bruno Armirail also found a two-year home with the group.
Not much time had passed before yet another transfer landed. This time, Team Visma took the plunge on a young but powerful star. At this rate, 2026 will be a season for the books.
Davide Piganzoli Signs With Team Visma-Lease a Bike
At the ripe young age of 23 years old, Piganzoli of Italy has proven himself to be quite a figure in cycling. He is relatively new to his professional athletic career, but with notable races already under his belt, it is time for him to take the next step. Piganzoli and Team Visma decided that it would be best for the young star to ink a deal for the next three seasons.
"Davide is a rider in whom we see a lot of potential," said Head of Racing Grischa Niermann, per a Team Visma press release. "He will initially strengthen our Grand Tour squad in a supporting role, but he will definitely have opportunities of his own as well. We want to grow with him to the next level as GC rider, and we're happy he chose us and our project."
Piganzoli previously rode for Team Polti VisitMalti, where he was successful, but as many athletes can understand, change is often required to promote growth. With that, 2026 will be a significant year for Piganzoli and his new team.
"This is a big step in my career," Piganzoli told Team Visma. "I'm excited to race for a new team and to meet all the new teammates and staff. I was really drawn to the project at Team Visma - Lease a Bike because I believe I can truly continue developing here as a GC rider. There's so much expertise in this team: experienced riders, top equipment, strong support staff, and more. Step by step, I want to keep growing as a general classification rider."
This is only the beginning for Piganzoli. As he enters the next season and settles into his new role, he will have the opportunity to continue developing in hopes of reaching his maximum potential. He will be surrounded by some of the world's most prominent cyclists — the ideal spot to be for a budding professional.