Lung Cancer Survivor Tackles 'Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer' Ride for Cancer Research
Next month, 108 colleagues from Bristol Myers Squibb will embark on a taxing journey from Cannon Beach, Ore. to Long Branch, N.J. as part of the 2025 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C) ride — nearly a 3,000-mile undertaking. This year, the goal is to raise over $1 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
In 1993, the V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano, who passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. To date, the V Foundation has funded approximately $400 million in cancer research. The Bristol Myers Squibb organization has been working tirelessly for 12 years to donate to cancer research, and over $19 million have been donated to the cause.
Joining in the effort this year will be Kristine Creps, a lung cancer survivor who will be riding with just one lung. Cycling On SI had the opportunity to sit down with Creps and discuss her experience with cancer and her drive to participate in such a significant event.
Lung Cancer Survivor to Participate in C2C4C Ride in September
It's been 21 years since Kristine Creps, a loving mother of four children, received a life-changing diagnosis. Upon giving birth to her youngest daughter, Creps' obstetrician discovered a tumor, leading to a lung cancer diagnosis. As a result, she had a right upper lobe resection, also requiring the removal of a rib and the reattachment of her lower lobe. Today, she is a cancer survivor with one lung, continuing to live a life of meaning.
From Sept. 17-19, Creps and her dedicated team will be riding with C2C4C from Denver, Colo. to Topeka, Kan. in the fifth leg. Despite only having one lung, and not to mention the fact that prior to recently, she hadn't ridden a bike since she was eight years old, Creps is preparing for the journey of a lifetime in honor of her brother-in-law, David, who battled multiple myeloma, and her mother, who lost her life to lung cancer.
"I joined Bristol Myers Squibb a couple of years ago. It will be three years in February, and I was at a regional meeting, and one of the employees was speaking about Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer and riding," Creps told Cycling On SI. "Bristol Myers Squibb as a culture has been involved in this since 2014 and the excitement around it, and the stories they were telling, and me knowing that I'm a lung cancer survivor, I was like, 'This is meant to be. I think I'm supposed to take part in this.'"
Feeling a pull to the effort, she was not going to hold back. In April, she began training for the event with her mind set on the ride. As she stated, "I started out riding up and down the cul-de-sac at my house, clipping my feet in the bike pedals and off. Our first workshop was 10 miles, right out of the gate, which I found overwhelming. Now, to date, I have ridden over 1,000 miles and have kept up with all of the training."
Creps has noticed her improvements over the past few months, but as any athlete can relate to, she admits to feeling nervous about her upcoming ride. Fortunately, she will be surrounded by a supportive team who are all there for the same cause. The beauty of this event is that it isn't a competition — it's an opportunity for like-minded cyclists to gather and ride for cancer research.
"I just want to get into my head and know that I'm going to try to do the best that I can and remember why I'm doing it. [For] the many people who have donated, and for my immediate family," she explained. Along the journey, Bristol Myers Squibb will match the money raised dollar by dollar, up to $500,000. Donations have been pouring in from afar on the donation page.
Creps will be facing challenging terrain and elevation changes throughout her leg of the ride. This will not be an easy feat, but her motivation behind the ride serves as a form of fuel. She follows a mantra of "I can do difficult things," and with this phrase in mind, she will be an unstoppable rider.