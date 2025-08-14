Matthew Richardson Becomes Fastest Track Cyclist in the World
Matthew Richardson, 26, has had his eyes set on an imposing goal of becoming the fastest track cyclist in the world. The young star has quite an impressive cycling resume, undoubtedly making him a qualified candidate for the world record.
Richardson competed in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, earning a total of three medals. As a young child, he moved to Australia from the United Kingdom, so Richardson represented Australia in the Olympics. In Paris, he earned two Cycling Track silver medals in the Men's Keirin and Men's Sprint. After a strong performance in the Men's Team Sprint, Richardson also earned a bronze medal.
Outside of the Olympics, he has continued to push the limits of his mind and body through cycling. This time, rather than aiming for a medal, he had hoped to claim a world record title in the flying 200-meter event. This discipline requires athletes to build up speed before they enter the 200-meter section, which is timed. Nailing down the timing for this event is incredibly difficult, making Richardson's recent achievement all the more special.
Matthew Richardson Breaks World Cycling Record
As part of a trio of British cyclists who were trying to shatter cycling records on Thursday. While Richardson was chasing the flying 200-meter record, Charlie Tanfield was aiming for the elite hour mark, and paracyclist Will Bjergfelt went for the C5 classification hour record.
Richardson was able to beat the record in an astonishing attempt, clocking a time of 8.941 seconds. After switching nationalities from Australia to the United Kingdom last year, Richardson is now the first British cyclist to hold the flying 200-meter record.
"I came here to [go sub-nine seconds] and that's what I did do, so it's a pretty cool feeling to accomplish the one thing that I came out here to do," said Richardson, per Tom Davidson of Cycling Weekly. "It was a lot faster [than I've previously ridden]. I was just a passenger. I gave the bike a bit of direction, and it was just steering itself almost. I rode a lot of it outside the sprint lane, so I know there's a bit more."
As Richardson explained, breaking a world record doesn't happen as often as securing Olympic medals or World Championship victories. This was a monumental milestone in his athletic career, and it's likely this record will stand for quite some time.