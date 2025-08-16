Matthew Richardson Breaks His Own Flying 200m World Record - Again
This week, 26-year-old Matthew Richardson aimed to break the flying 200m world record of 9.088 seconds, which was set at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics by Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands. Surrounded by support and encouragement, Richardson shattered the record after clocking a time of 8.941 seconds.
While his speed feels like it should be impossible, he had his eyes set on this monstrous goal, and nothing was going to deter him. It wasn't a major surprise that he was able to break the record, considering the tenacity that he displayed.
The shocking element arrived approximately 24 hours later when Richardson made a second attempt. Richardson wrote a humorous, yet truthful, social media post stating, "Oh, you thought I was done? Nooooooooo sir. Tomorrow I will try to break my world record. Me vs me. Let's have it."
Matthew Richardson Set Another Flying 200m World Record
After becoming the first cyclist to post a time of under nine seconds, it was expected that this record would stand for quite some time. However, eager for another shot, Richardson arrived on Friday morning ready to make another attempt. This time, he clocked an 8.857 seconds, shaving 0.084 seconds off his previous record.
"There was much more time on the table after yesterday's out-of-sprint-lane ride," said Richardson, per Steve Sutcliffe of the BBC. "I knew if I came in with good execution and rode as close to the black as possible, I'd go quicker, and that's what happened. [I'm feeling] pretty good, a big, big relief. I knew there was more in the tank yesterday, so I was stoked about yesterday, but I was hungry for more."
Richardson has left the world wondering if he will attempt to break his own world record. At this rate, it might not be too long before the 26-year-old makes headlines again. As a dedicated athlete and two-time Olympian, he has cycling in his blood. This isn't just a job, and certainly not a hobby, for the young man — it's clear that he truly has a passion for his sport, which can be felt from afar.
It's unclear if he plans to make a third attempt and continue to chip away at his record. However, at this rate, it wouldn't be a surprise if he bounces back with an even faster time as he tests the limits of his body.