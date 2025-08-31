Norwegian Cyclist Maintains Red Jersey After Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España
Cyclists at this year's Vuelta a España continue to impress, showcasing world-class skill from around the globe. Leading names, including Jonas Vingegaard, Matteo Jorgenson, and Mads Pedersen, are competing this year and have unsurprisingly been turning up the heat. Vingegaard, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the competition so far.
Stage 7 has now concluded, leaving 14 stages left in the 21-stage race. The next stretch on Saturday will amass 163.5 kilometers from Monzon Templario to Zaragoza, followed by 195.5 kilometers on Sunday.
Vingegaard Hands Over Red Jersey
Once Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España wrapped up, Danish star Jonas Vingegaard reclaimed the celebrated red jersey from Groupama-FDJ rider David Gaudo, who took the general classifications lead in Stage 4.
The victorious rider of Stage 6 was Jay Vine of Australia, part of the UAE Team Emirates XRG. Currently, his team leads the race. The team has undeniably been a dominating presence at the race this year, and their force continued through Stage 7, when Juan Ayuso of Spain landed yet another victory for UAE Team Emirates XRG. Ayuso finished on top of Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Raul Garcia Pierna (Arkea-B&B Hotels).
"After the Giro, when I won my first Grand Tour stage, to win a stage here in La Vuelta, which for me is one of my favorite races, and the way especially I won it today, is something I will always remember. I am super proud," said Ayuso, per a UAE Team Emirates press release.
"It is super nice [to have won three stages on the bounce], the Team Time Trial was something super special because it is a victory for everyone in equal parts. Then Jay did an amazing stage yesterday, winning in front of his wife and his child, so that was super special, and today [it was] me," he continued. "We don't have a sprinter, so I don't think we will win tomorrow. But we hope we can carry on like this!"
However, with Bahrain Victorious cyclist Torstein Træen on the rise in the general classification, he has claimed the red jersey from Vingegaard in Stages 6 and 7. As Vingegaard told Cyclingnews (subscription required), "I think the stage was OK. It was a bit difficult to beat the competitors today. We tried, and then of course we lost the leader's jersey, but we didn't ride to keep it, so it's fine for us."
Vinegaard, representing Team Visma - Lease a Bike, dropped down to No. 2, while João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates XRG stands at No. 3. With each passing stage, the GC will continue to shift as riders fight for the top.