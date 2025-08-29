Professional Cyclist Suffers Multiple Fractures in Horrific Training Crash
Professional British cyclist Chris Froome, 40, has been described as being "a champion on and off the bike." When going through his exhaustive cycling resume, it becomes clear why. Since starting his career, he has been adding to his growing list of accolades and has served as a leader among his team.
With many years of success, it's difficult to pinpoint his most prominent years. However, 2013 and 2017 certainly stand out as two of the most impressive.. In 2013, he secured his first Tour de France victory, along with his first Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Romandie victories. However, 2017 was particularly special as he triumphed at the Tour de France yet again, and won the Vuelta a España — the second of his career.
In total, Froome has landed several Grand Tour victories, including four at the Tour de France (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), two at the Vuelta a España (2011, 2017), and one at the Giro d'Italia in 2018. Outside of his overall triumphs, he has clinched 14 Grand Tour stage wins. Considering his impeccable history, the cycling world was stunned when his team, Israel-Premier Tech, announced that he was involved in a cycling accident this week, leaving him with multiple injuries.
Chris Froome Airlifted to Hospital, Suffers Serious Injuries
On Wednesday, Chris Froome was involved in a horrific training crash in France, causing him to suffer multiple fractures. Although he is reportedly stable, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Israel-Premier Tech team released a statement regarding the incident:
"Chris Froome was airlifted to [a] hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved]. Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries; however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon. We will update on Chris' condition following surgery."
Froome has been riding with Israel-Premier Tech since 2021. His team has sent him well wishes for a speedy recovery, as have his fans from near and far. Froome is surrounded by support and encouragement, which will only help his recovery. According to L'Équipe, he is conscious and is not expected to race again this season.
Further details have not been released at this time. His team has committed to providing the public with information following his surgery.