Red Bull's Epic Women’s Freeride Mountain Biking Event - 'HangTime'
Professional Mountain Bike Rider Hannah Bergemann
Hannah Bergemann does nothing halfway. The professional mountain biker, arguably one of the best in the world, always pours her heart and soul, and sometimes skin, into being the best at freeride mountain biking. Bergemann is going all out to give back, to share, inspire, and educate future women riders to be leaders in the sport of mountain biking.
Red Bull HangTime
Bergemann is using her bike as a community builder, and her event, Red Bull HangTime, serves as a platform for bringing riders and communities together. Red Bull HangTime focuses on inspiring women through mountain biking. Bergemann has set up her annual women’s freeride event to get the spotlight on the women's riding community. The event centers around workshops on skill development, and events like jump jams and party laps, where riders can challenge themselves, with Bergemann providing input, to improve their skills.
More than just a biking event, HangTime is about community, where riders come together to support each other in learning and developing riding skills in an environment that is inspiring, supportive, and caring. Through this event, Bergemann has created a pathway for future riders to gain experience and interact with one another. Ultimately, she endeavors to promote the mountain biking sport and enhance its longevity. Bergemann notes that Red Bull events, including HangTime, provide the foundation to promote and extend the sport of mountain biking for aspiring women.
“Having these events provides gals who want to push their riding something to look to or as a goal to keep in mind with their progression and their riding,” said Bergemann of HangTime, Dark Horse, and Formation. Red Bull Website
Red Bull's Hangtime Focuses on Inspiring Women Mountain Bikers
HangTime is much more than a competition. The competitive stuff is really done in a fun way, making it the perfect opportunity for women to feel low pressure and to get comfortable with trying new tricks or pushing their limits on skill development. It has proven to be a breakthrough opportunity for many of the riders who participate in the event.
Bergemann is setting a higher standard for riders, as she gives back to the sport in numerous ways. Bergemann has created something truly magical, which will encourage more professional riders to consider participating in events that have a positive impact, attract new riders, and inspire a future generation that understands the importance of community, support, and giving back.