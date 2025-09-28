Slovenian Superstar Triumphs at UCI Road World Championship in Rwanda
This year marked the first time in history that an African country has hosted the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships, and the anticipated competition could not have played out any better. Needless to say, Rwanda has been a phenomenal host for such a significant event.
Rwanda is nicknamed the "land of a thousand hills," which, as one can imagine, makes for a challenging course. Although cycling is a growing sport, many athletes have not previously experienced Rwanda's grueling terrain. This was poised to become one of the most intriguing UCI events, and it certainly did not disappoint.
Tadej Pogačar Claims Victory at UCI Road World Championships
Slovenian star cyclist Tadej Pogačar has been a dominating presence in the cycling world this year. As the 2025 victory of the Tour de France, expectations were set incredibly high for the 27-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider as the 2025 UCI Road World Championships approached.
As expected, Pogačar's performance in Rwanda was nothing short of impeccable, so much so that he clinched the victory in a time of six hours, 21 minutes, and 20 seconds (6:21:20), ripping to the end ahead of Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel (+1:28) and Ireland's Ben Healy (+2:16) in second and third place, respectively. According to Olympics.com, out of the 165-person field, only 30 elite riders were able to complete the demanding course.
Pogačar's triumph marks the first time a rider has won both the Tour de France and a world title in two successive years, as reported by Owen Rogers of Cycling Weekly. In 2024, he finished the Road World Championships in first place with a time of six hours, 27 minutes, and 30 seconds (6:27:30).
Pogačar has been riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG since 2019 and has progressively become more prominent in the cycling world — it's safe to say that he's become quite the household name. With a total of 104 career victories under his belt, this doesn't come as a surprise, and he's not done yet.
Joining in on the celebratory action was Healy, as his bronze medal marked the first time Ireland had made a podium finish in this event in decades. Reaching the podium this year was no easy feat for any of the riders. Rwanda's course can be described using one word: brutal. Despite this, the trio of podium finishers persevered and managed to conclude the competition on a high note.