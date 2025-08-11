Tadej Pogačar to Compete in More Grand Tours Before Retirement
After his tremendous victory at the 2025 Tour de France, 26-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is back in the spotlight, looking ahead at what's to come. His recent impressive victory marked his fourth Tour de France win — his previous triumphs came in 2020, 2021, and 2024.
The accomplished UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has secured a total of 104 wins throughout his professional cycling career, as displayed on his Pro Cycling Stats profile. Outside of the famed Tour de France, Pogačar has achieved immense success in the UAE Tour, Italy's Giro dell'Emilia, and the Giro d'Italia, among others.
While he makes each race appear seamless and smooth, he admits that he was challenged at the race this year. In speaking with RTVSLO, a Slovenian broadcaster, he stated, "The Tour was really hard, one of the hardest I've ridden, everyone who fought for the overall classification can confirm that. But now I've rested, 'reset' and I'm ready for new battles."
Tadej Pogačar Has Retirement on His Mind, but Not Quite Yet
Pogačar has been a top competitor throughout his professional career. While he's only 26 years old, retirement is already on his radar. As he told RTVSLO, "The fact is that I am already counting the years until retirement. I started winning early, and there can also be worse results. I am ready for anything."
However, Pogačar isn't ready to retire just yet — he has plans to compete in a few more Grand Tourse, including the iconic Tour de France, down the road. He told the Slovenian broadcasting organization, "I will probably ride a few more Tours, although you can never say that you will definitely compete there. The Tour is the biggest race, and I doubt that the team will leave me at home for a few more years."
With the 2025 Tour behind him, spectators are left wondering what's next on the schedule for the star cyclist. Pogačar will be heading to the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Sept. 12, then the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, according to his program schedule. Additionally, he plans to compete in the World Championships ME - Road Race, the European Continental Championships ME - Road Race, and the Il Lombardia.
Although the thought of retirement is circulating in his mind, his fans can rest assured that he's not done yet. He has plenty more races to compete in, which will likely bring several more victories for the young athlete, and much to cheer about for his fans.