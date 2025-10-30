🎉 Felicidades, Jonas!



Smart, calm, explosive when it mattered, and now dressed in red ❤️

What a ride. What a campeón 🏆



Inteligente, sereno, explosivo cuando hizo falta, y ahora vestido de rojo ❤️

Qué campeón 🏆#LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/3eqwqwpxwM