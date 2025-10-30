Team Visma–Lease a Bike Impresses Throughout 2025 Cycling Season
Team Visma-Lease a Bike Rolls Through 2025 Cycling Season
The 2025 cycling season has been striking, to say the least. Records were set, victories were clinched, and history was made across each professional team. However, one team in particular stood out this year: Team Visma-Lease a Bike.
Some of the most prominent names in cycling belong to Team Visma, including Jonas Vingegaard, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Wout van Aert, and Marianne Vos. Over the years, the riders have risen to become one of the best professional cycling teams in the world.
When analyzing their numbers from this past year, it's clear why they've earned such a title. They have consistently posted jaw-dropping results and claimed numerous victories, both in the men's and women's fields.
Team Visma-Lease a Bike Crushes the 2025 Cycling Season
In Team Visma's recent news release, the team's success this season became strikingly clear. Between the men's WorldTour team, the women's WorldTour team, and the Development team, a shocking total of 406.462 kilometers were covered by 62 riders.
The UCI Ranking for the men’s team falls at No. 2, while Pro Cycling Stats has UAE Team Emirates - XRG coming in at No. 1. Team Visma has secured 40 wins, 19 WorldTour wins, and reached 22,957 UCI points.
French Cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot Wins 2025 Tour de France Femmes
One of the most impressive sights to see this season was when 33-year-old French cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot secured first place in the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, while 28-year-old Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard claimed second place in the Tour de France, both of whom belong to Team Visma. Ferrand-Prévot's victory was the first time that a woman from Visma won the iconic race.
Adding to their Grand Tour success, Vingegaard rounded out the trio of races with a victory at La Vuelta a España for the first time after he won three stages. By the time the race wrapped up, Team Visma wore the red jersey for a total of 19 days throughout the Grand Tours.
Visma-Lease a Bike Seeks to Maintain Momentum into 2026 Season
Of course, Ferrand-Prévot and Vingegaard were the primary stars among Team Visma this season, but the accomplishments of their teammates do not go unnoticed. While cycling itself is an individual effort, succeeding as a team requires all hands to be on deck. Throughout the year, Team Visma showed immense support and encouragement toward one another, and they truly followed their core values of courage, dedication, forward thinking, commitment, and team spirit.
As stated on the team's official website, "For us, the horizon stretches further: we're riding towards a legacy, longing to be engraved among the greatest in sporting history. Every triumph, every podium, is a testament to our unparalleled teamwork and our constant quest for improvement by approaching things differently. It is not the wind, the gradient, or the pedals, but our collective character that powers us."
2025 was undoubtedly a year filled with triumphs for Team Visma, and they strive to maintain this momentum throughout the upcoming 2026 season.