The 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Mont Sainte Anne in Quebec remains one of the most coveted places for mountian biking in North America, especially competitive mountain biking involving the sports best riders. Thirty years ago, Mont Sainte Anne first hosted the best professional mountain bikers in the world to compete in the downhill and cross country disciplines. The UCI Mountain Bike World Series Championships has called this region home ever since.
Mont-Sainte-Anne will be the final stop of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, hosting both the cross-country (XCO) and downhill (DHI) races. Top competitors will compete on one of the most famous and challenging tracks in the sport, aiming for the best possible results in front of an enthusiastic and well educated crowd.
XCO, the only mountain bike discipline included in the Olympic Games, will feature top contender Christopher Blevins who currently holds the dominant lead in the standings. Blevins will be challenged by Victor Koretzky, who will grind hard on the technical cross-country course. On the women’s side, current leader Samara Maxwell has crushed the competition, while Nicole Koller, currently second in the stadings will try to close the gap.
A Burly Downhill will Challenge Riders at the UCI World Championships
The downhill race drives the energy and wow factor, where the rider's line can determine the winner. The top pros are in a tight race, with current leader, Jackson Goldstone, winning the most recent UCI World Championship. He continues to find the sweet lines entering and exiting key turns. A talented group of contenders, like 2nd place, Loic Bruni, will push Goldstone.
Keep an eye out for up-and-coming recent Lake Placid winner Luke Meier-Smith, who is poised to push the current leaders. Vali Holl continues to set the pace in the Women’s Downhill Standings, with Nina Hoffmann and Tahnee Seagrave in the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. Also pay attention to Gracey Hemstreet, as the Canadian rolls into her home turf to show everyone what she is made of.
The epic Mont Sainte Anne Downhill course is a one-of-a-kind, world-famous, and super-demanding track. Known for throwing all kinds of surprises at the riders, from deep compressions to crazy direction changes, mixed in with jumps, rock gardens, and more, will challenge even these world-class competitors.
Unfortunately, riders won’t get a chance to take in the amazing fall foliage that will greet everyone at the event, as they will nee to stay focused on gaining speed and staying in control through tight forest sections and rugged terrain.