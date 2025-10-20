The Andorra Cycling Masters Marks Elite Cyclist's Season Finale
Described as a "historic showdown," the Andorra Cycling Masters take place on Oct. 19, with some of the most celebrated names in cycling going head-to-head in a grueling competition. This is a unique opportunity for the most elite cyclists to claim another victory and inevitably make history, as this is the first edition of the event.
"The protagonists, leading figures of modern cycling, will reveal both their competitive and personal sides in an innovative format that combines sport, emotion and audiovisual storytelling," as explained on the Andorra Cycling Masters website.
Included in the competition will be two formats: an uphill time trial and a criterium. The uphill time trial will take place at Coll de la Gallina and cover a distance of 8.23 kilometers, featuring a positive elevation gain of over 750 meters.
As for the criterium urban circuit, cyclists will begin at Consell General Square in Andorra la Vella and head to the official starting point at Rotonda Square. The circular course concludes at Church Square on Santa Anna Street with the public present. With some of the most prominent cyclists in the world competing, this is bound to be a jaw-dropping event. There are four cyclists who have accepted the challenge: Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Isaac del Toro.
Top Cyclists Participating in Andorra Cycling Masters
Pogačar, 27, is likely the most recognizable name this year, as he clinched his fourth Tour de France title. The Masters will be his season finale after a long and challenging year. According to Stephen Farrand of Cycling News (subscription required), he spent 50 days racing in 2025, starting his season in February with the UAE Tour. Considering his level of exhaustion, which his mother Marjeta described as "completely drained," per Jean-Gabriel Bontinck of Le Parisien, it is rather surprising that he hasn't wrapped up his season quite yet.
Alongside Pogačar will be Vinegaard, a two-time Tour de France victor, UCI WorldTeam Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider Roglič, and young UCI WorldTeam UAE Team Emirates rider del Toro. The winner of the Masters will be awarded a stunning trophy with a deep meaning, as explained by the organizers:
"Inspired by the peaks of the Pyrenees, this piece combines stainless steel, golden metal, and handcrafted finishes to reflect the inner strength, perseverance, and spirit of achievement that define cycling. At its center, a rotating cycling plate represents the wheel that never stops — a perfect metaphor for the perpetual movement and courage of cyclists challenging the mountains."
The hill climb begins at 9 a.m. local time in Bixessarri, and the criterium begins at 11 a.m. The organizers note that these times are subject to change if deemed necessary.