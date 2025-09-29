The Red Bull Rampage and the Dig Teams Shaping MTB’s Most Extreme Event
Every October, the world's premier freeride mountain bikers take a pilgrimage to Virgin, Utah, for the Red Bull Rampage. It is a sight to behold. The event features death-defying drops, tricks that leave you in awe, and career-defining runs. It's a spectacular event, but fans only get to see the final piece of the puzzle.
Before a caveman drop or a half-cab 540, riders and their crew spend countless hours crafting the hand-built lines that make the Red Bull Rampage possible. Building a line isn't a process; it's an art form. Each rider has a small team of diggers, usually lifelong friends or other riders, to help them carve a path down the mountain.
In just a week, the team carves berms, sculpts jumps, and stabilizes landings using shovels, pickaxes, and imagination. Anything is possible with enough gusto and on-the-fly engineering. The Utah desert offers little reprieve, with its sprawling sandstone cliffs, loose rock, and absolutely brutal heat that taxes every last ounce of stamina.
Big choices must happen on day one, and most of them will ultimately decide the rider's fate in the competition. If the created run is too ambitious, a bold line with big drops can lead to incomplete runs, despite wowing judges. Building a safer, flow-oriented run may lack spectacle, but it provides the rider with consistency. Every decision is a balancing act between survivability and creativity.
However, preparing for the Red Bull Rampage is not entirely about the team's ability to properly carve the mountain face. Sometimes, the weather also has a significant impact on the outcome of the event. Sudden rain, strong winds, and extreme dryness can reshape the terrain, forcing teams to pivot at the last minute to make adjustments and implement fixes. The mountain is a significant part of the competition.
2025 brings a stacked roster in both the men's and women's divisions, forcing the build crews —the unsung heroes of the Red Bull Rampage —to bring their A game. This year, the women's division returns to the Rampage, bringing new line-building strategies as riders continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in this event.
After a grueling workweek, the diggers step aside and allow the riders to shine brightly in the spotlight. Every jaw-dropping Brandon Demanuk drop or Robin Grimes trick has the fingerprint of unseen crews working tirelessly in the Utah sun to make this event special. Their work is the bedrock of the Rampage's legendary reputation. Without them, freeride MTB's most iconic event wouldn't be possible.