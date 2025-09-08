The Vuelta a España Enters Final Week of Tightly Contested Racing
Cycling's Grand Tours
The Vuelta a España, the annual multi-stage road cycling race and one of the prestigious Grand Tours, enters the third and final week of the 2025 contest. This race was established in 1935 as a Spanish counterpart to the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.
The Vuelta a España - 21-day Stage Race
The race, comprised of 21 stage races, has faced serious drama and competitive racing during the first two weeks of racing. The final week should deliver suspense and intrigue as the riders not only face each other, but also the drama of protests that have plagued the iconic event. After two weeks, megastar Jonas Vingegaard leads the race by an aggregate of 48 seconds over Joao Almeida. It was not expected to be this close.
Andrew Hood reported in VeloNews, Powered by Outside, that Vingegaard appears pleased with his current position leading into the final stages of the Vuelta. “To have 48 seconds, that’s something I earned and I am happy with it, we just have to see if we can keep the jersey until Madrid,” Vingegaard said yesterday. “I’m super satisfied with how the Vuelta has gone so far, two stage wins, and I can’t even remember how many days in the red jersey anymore.”
The Vuelta a España Up for Grabs Entering the Final Week of Racing
Almeida, the Portuguese star, is lurking and poised to improve upon his current second-place position. He will have an excellent opportunity on Wednesday’s stage, given the difficult summit finish to El Morredero. The next day, the racers face a 27.3K time trial – a race that could alter the standings depending on who feels the best this late in the contest.
Almeida appears to be gaining strength, which could be beneficial during the steep climb during the Bola del Mundo stage. “Joao is getting stronger as this Vuelta progresses, and we believe he can win. Of course, we need to attack, and Visma is very strong, but we see a very determined Joao right now. A strong time trial will put him even closer. It’s not over yet,” UAE teammate Ivo Oliveira said Sunday.
The race has not come down to just these two elite riders. American Sepp Kuss has recently found his form and could surprise down the final stretch. “You have to play the numbers on the team and be ready for any situation,” Kuss told Velo. “I feel good. It took a while to get to the real steep Vuelta climbs. There’s still a long way to go, and hopefully the good feelings stay.”
Tom Pidcock could also come through and take on the two Veulta leaders, as he currently sits in third place overall. “I think I’m getting better and better at these longer efforts,” Pidcock said Saturday. “This is definitely the thing that I struggle with the most. This year I have improved massively, but obviously there’s still a lot more.”
It remains unclear how the protests will play out. Hopefully, the riders will stay clear and safe from the unrest and enjoy the final days of the historic Grand Tour. The racing will prove to be explosive and competitive, and hopefully drama-free in the spirit of sportsmanship and safety.