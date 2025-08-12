The World’s Most Elite Mountain Bikers Aim for Gold in Whistler, BC
The mountain biking scene in Whistler BC is where it all began. The 20th Anniversary of Crankworx returns to this mountain town to present this massive event - the most epic of the mountain bike circuit. The event features the best riders, all going for it, with each extreme competitor throwing down super massive tricks in “The Boneyard” of the famed Whistler Bike Park.
The Best Spots to View the Action
Spectaotrs can watch from the base area known in the winter as the Skier’s Plaza, but the real action is better viewed by walking up the mountain and finding an open spot along the fence line. Get your spot early, as there could be well over 30,000 people in the village, making it one of the biggest mountain bike events in North America.
This invite-only event will have the best 14 male riders and the top 6 female riders. Riders get to give it their all, throwing out their best tricks on two runs, with the best score of the two runs crowned the winner. They will all be challenging their skills on the one-of-a-kind course designed by the incredible team of Paddy Kaye and Joyride Bike Parks.
20th Anniversary of Crankworx Features Extreme Mountain Bikers
Don’t miss one of the most talented rider fields, and the non-stop action that will give you little time to sit down, as the drama heats up between top riders with young guns challenging the seasoned vets. Men’s star rider, Emil Johansson, remains the clear favorite. Though emerging stars will push the veteran, including two high-flying Americans, Nicholi Rogatkin, and the top-ranked Kaidan Ingersoll. And never underestimate the power of local Ben Thompson, who will have much of the crowd in his corner.
Women pro riders will also duel it out on the massive tracks built into Whistler mountain. The top choice appears to be the Crankworx Cairns winner, Alma Wiggberg. However, the crowd favorite is a young and very talented Canadian, Natasha Miller. She will unleash myriad rad tricks to fight for a spot on the podium. Also a threat to reach the podium is the skilled and experienced American rider, Shealen Reno, who will definitely push all the riders in the talented field.
Energy and immense creativity will frame this historic event as it marks it 20th year of competition. Spectators will surely delight in tricks that no crowds have ever seen before. The celebration, huge crowds, and a super talented field of the world’s top riders make this the event a must seein the 2025 schedule