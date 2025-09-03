UAE Team Emirates-XRG Announces Good News for Injured Italian Cyclist
During Stage 3 of the acclaimed Tour de Pologne in early August, 25-year-old Italian cyclist Filippo Baroncini hit the ground in a gruesome crash involving multiple people, requiring him to be immediately transported to a nearby hospital. To further support the young athlete, his medical team decided that it would be best to place him into an induced coma.
Due to the extent of his facial injuries, he underwent a set of surgeries, one lasting as long as 11 hours. However, after much success and recovery, he is awake and is now returning home. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but good things are coming for the young athlete and his team.
Filippo Baroncini Returns Home With Good News
Not only is Baroncini heading home to continue recovering — a massive step in itself — but he is also looking ahead at his future in cycling. Initially, his contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but the Emirati team is in luck as he extended his contract until 2027.
"I'm thrilled to be heading home and feeling stronger each day. The last month has been a challenging period, but the support from the team, fans, and my family has been incredible. It gives me great motivation," said Baroncini, per a . "Extending my contract for two more years is very special for me. I thank the management for their confidence in me — I'm looking forward to repaying the team's trust with hard work and hope for more success in this family."
Baroncini appears to be in high spirits, and it's reassuring that he is making forward progress, both in his recovery and his athletic career. CEO and Team Emirates-XRG Mauro Gianetti expressed confidence in their athlete. They stated in the press release, "We are thrilled to welcome Filippo back home and to confirm his contract extension. He has shown great resilience during this period and we are confident he will continue to grow as an important part of our team..."
While this is just the beginning of Baroncini's recovery process, he is undoubtedly on his way to getting back on his bike once cleared. His injury setback was devastating for all involved, but he is not one to give in to defeat. As he takes this time to heal, well-wishes continue to pour in from afar.