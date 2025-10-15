Young Canadian Mountain Biker Reaches Legend Status with Epic Win
Elite Mountain Bike Jackson Goldstone on a Hot Streak
Jackson Goldstone has been on an absolute record-setting tear this mountain bike season, with over 5 World Cup race wins, equalling the current record for most wins in a single season, held by pro rider Aaron Gwin. It was a fitting finish to his best-ever year, battling it out on the rugged Mont Sainte Anne track against Loic Bruni, who was slotted to be the last competitor out of the start gate but did not show due to an injury sustained earlier in the competition.
Goldstone started this racing season off at a blistering pace, putting up four wins, but as the season carried on, he hit a winless stretch in the middle. Bruni picked up his game and had a narrow margin lead, coming into Mont Sainte Anne.
The off-the-charts season ended with the crowning achievement of becoming the first Canadian to win both the World Championships and the Overall title in one season. But it was not set in stone at Mont Sainte Anne, as Bruni had set the fastest qualifying time, looking like he was going to take the leader's post.
Goldstone, 21, the Overall Mountai Bike Championships Winner
Goldstone put it all on the line with his final run. The mountain bike superstar, who is just 21, threw everything at it during his ride, often coming close to spilling it. He navigated this tough course with skill, especially in the rock garden section, which took its toll on the entire field.
Goldstone’s run, while it was not pretty, was the fastest time, with just Bruni and second-place finisher Luca Shaw remaining. Shaw barreled down the route, putting it all out there, but in the end, it was not enough to unseat Goldstone. The former World Champion, Bruni, unfortunately, was not able to start, but he had pushed Goldstone all season long in his quest for the title. Andreas Kolb kicked it in for the 3rd place result.
The Mont Sainte Anne crew delivered a challenging, fast, and bumpy route, littered with jumps and rock garden sections that tested all of the riders. Always one of the best events in North America, this year’s ending certainly had mountain bike fans on the edge of their seat, waiting until the last rider to determine who would win. In the end, the kid who entertained the world on his trike has a well-earned and well-deserved World Champion title under his belt.