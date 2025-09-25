Young French Woman Secures Historic Victory at UCI Road World Championships
The 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Rwanda are off to an extraordinary start. This is a particularly special event for Rwanda, as it's the first time Africa is hosting the UCI Road World Championships. The nation's capital, Kigali, is holding the competition from Sept. 21-28.
Rwanda is certainly no stranger to world-class cycling, considering it hosts the esteemed Tour du Rwanda. However, the Championships are an opportunity for the country to take center stage once again.
The competition is broken into three categories for men and women: Junior, Under-23, and Elite. This year marked the first time the competition featured a separate race for the women's Under-33 category. As a result, history was bound to be made at the event.
Young Cyclist Makes History at UCI Road World Championships
The UCI Road World Championships this year have been full of historic feats. The latest achievement was nailed by a 19-year-old French cyclist, who rides for UCI Women's WorldTeam FDJ-Suez. She is certainly young, but her age has not held her back. That's become quite clear throughout the past year, and particularly now with her new title.
Cyclist Célia Gery became the first woman to clinch the victory in the women's Under-23 since its separation. Having clocked a time of 3:24:26, Gery edged out Viktória Chladoňová of Slovakia (3:24:28) in a heart-thumping sprint to the end. Following behind Chladoňová was Paula Blasi Cairol of Spain, who finished in third place with a time of 3:24:38.
"It's unbelievable," said Gery in her post-race interview with the UCI. "It's been a long time coming, but it's great... I knew there were still a few other girls who were dangerous in the sprint, so I wanted to stay with Chladoňová. I wasn't too, too confident coming here, but I did have confidence in my team."
Women's Under-23 Results
Cyclist
Time
1. Célia Gery (France)
3:24:26
2. Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia)
3:24:28
3. Paula Blasi Cairol (Spain)
3:24:38
4. Eleonora Ciabocco (Italy)
3:24:38
5. Marion Bunel (France)
3:24:38
6. Isabella Holmgren (Canada)
3:24:43
7. Alena Ivanchenko (AIN)
3:24:46
8. Lore De Schepper (Belgium)
3:24:51
9. Talia Appleton (Australia)
3:24:57
10. Linda Riedmann (Germany)
3:25:20
Gery's contract with her current team is in effect until 2026. Still, considering her impeccable start to her professional cycling career, she is likely to experience great success with any team she joins.
She has been with FDJ-Suez since July 2024. Upon joining, she stated that she was in the right setting to develop her skills in her two preferred disciplines: cyclo-cross and road cycling. It's safe to say that she has been reaching her goals, and it doesn't appear that she's losing any momentum. We will continue to monitor the thrilling World Championships.