Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tadej Pogačar Back on Bikes after Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes have come to a spectacular end with two well-deserving athletes getting crowned champions — Tadej Pogačar, 26, of Slovenia, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 33, of France. The competition this year offered various elements of surprise and pure exhilaration in each stage. However, nothing beats the moment when first-place cyclists finish the final stretch of the acclaimed race.
The Tour de France Femmes, like the historic men's Tour De France, is a women's version of the cycle stage race around France. The epic race, sponsored by the Amaury Sport Organization, which also runs the Tour de France, is part of the UCI Women's World Tour.
Not too much time has passed since the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes concluded, but passionate cyclists, and winners of the prestigious race, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tadej Pogačar, can't seem to stay away from their sport. In Ferrand-Prévot's recent social media post, the victorious duo flashed beaming smiles in a photograph of them biking together. This was the first time she was seen back on her bike since her triumph.
"I had many reasons to smile this morning. Back on the bike, and shared a bit of my ride with [these] beautiful humans @urskazigart and @tadejpogacar," she wrote on Instagram. "Listening to Tadej's post-Tour advice was inspiring. And of course, I had to ask for a picture #fangirlproblems."
Ferrand-Prévot, Pogačar Share Bike Ride Together after Tour de France
Pogačar's win marked his fourth Tour de France title. For reference, the record for the most Tour de France titles is held by four cyclists: Eddy Merckx of Belgium, Bernard Hinault of France, Miguel Induráin of Spain, and Jacques Anquetil of France. Each of these four men has claimed five titles at the famous race.
Ferrand-Prévot's journey was a little different as she returned to road racing this year in hopes of securing the title — mission accomplished. Not only was this a memorable moment for her, but it was also the first French victory since 1989 when Jeannie Longo earned her third consecutive title.
Although the races just ended, cyclists from around the world are already looking ahead to the 2026 events. Will Pogačar stamp his name next to the four men who have claimed five titles? Can France secure yet another victory? Time will tell, but if it's anything like this year, the energy will be electric.