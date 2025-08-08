Soudal Quick-Step Signs Dutch Cyclist after Remco Evenepoel Transfer
Taking center stage in the cycling world lately is the signing of Remco Evenepoel with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The young star decided to end his time with the Soudal Quick-Step team once 2026 rolls around. In 2019, Evenepoel went professional while with Soudal Quick-Step, making this transfer quite dramatic.
Although losing Evenepoel is disappointing, now is the time to be making moves. One of the latest adjustments involves a well-known name in the cycling world, whose name has been circulating amid Evenepoel's departure from Soudal Quick-Step.
Hoping to turn a new leaf and make forward progress, Soudal Quick-Step proudly announced their latest addition — Dylan van Baarle, 33, of the Netherlands. His new contract will remain in place until the end of 2027. Considering the vast amount of experience he carries and the talent that he has demonstrated over the years, Van Baarle has plenty to offer his new team.
Dutch Cyclist Dylan van Baarle Joins Soudal Quick-Step
Soudal Quick-Step released a statement regarding his signing, and Van Baarle expressed his excitement for his new journey:
"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Soudal Quick-Step, a team that I was watching on the TV when I was young, especially during Tom Boonen's days. It's a dream come true to become a member of the Wolfpack from next year. From the outside, it gives the impression of one, big family, and I'm glad I will be part of it. My goal is to be back at my best level for the Classics, and hopefully, we will fight for victories there. I also want to help the GC guys as much as possible in the Grand Tours, and why not, go for a stage win there or in the week-long races if there will be an opportunity."
Van Baarle has had a long ride with his former group, Team Visma - Lease a Bike, a professional Dutch team. According to the Team Visma website, the 33-year-old has been a member since 2022-2023. Van Baarle's enthusiasm was matched by that of Soudal Quick-Step CEO Jurgen Foré, who described him in the statement as being "a very strong rider." Foré appears confident that Van Baarle will succeed and be a valuable asset to the team.
August is historically a busy month in the cycling world, as this is when transfer announcements are made. As reported on the Pro Cycling Stats spreadsheet, the Dutchman is joining fellow transfers Jasper Stuyven and Edward Planckaert in this transition, along with neo-pro Jonathan Vervenne. A busy season of cycling continues, and more moves are bound to occur.