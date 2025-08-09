The Most Prestigious Gravel Bike Races in the U.S. - Courses and Schedules
The Classics Meet Gravel
The Monuments of Cycling are comprised of five epic and historical one-day cycling events known as the ‘Classics’. These races – the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Lombardi, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, have earned the Monuments distinction over one hundred years of memorable racing. The Belgian Waffle Ride, a premier and super-difficult gravel race, has inspired the advent of the Monuments of Gravel - a tribute to, and reflection of, the great Monuments of Cycling.
The Monuments of Gravel are represented by the five most prestigious gravel races chosen by elite gravel racers, race promoters, and VeloNews readers. Gravel racing has become a prominent facet of the cycling world, known for its grueling courses and tight-knit communities.
Among the numerous events held globally, certain races were chosen as the Monuments of Gravel racing due to their prestige, history, and the epic course they present. These races are the ultimate tests of gravel racing and both professional riders and amateurs. The five current Monuments: Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Unbound Gravel, the Belgian Waffle Ride, The Mid South, and SBT GRVL.
The Monuments of Gravel Bike Racing - Courses and Schedules
Rebecca's Private Idaho: August 28 – 31, 2025 (Register Now)
Rebecca's Private Idaho (“RPI”), founded by Olympic medalist Rebecca Rusch, is a renowned gravel race held annually over Labor Day weekend in picturesque Sun Valley, Idaho. The event offers several races to attract different skill and endurance levels: The Big Potato covers approximately 100-miles of challenging terrain. The French Fry covers 56-miles, and the Tater Tot runs 20-miles. The ultimate RPI challenge is the Queen's Stage Race, a multi-day event spanning over 200-miles across three rigorous stages.
The terrain of Rebecca's Private Idaho is both beautiful and demanding, featuring a mix of gravel roads, dirt paths, and rugged backcountry trails, all involving significant elevation changes. This event is known for its welcoming Wood River Valley community spirit, and commitment to charitable organizations, which support multiple cycling-related causes and local initiatives, including the ‘Do Good Foundation’. RPI is a true celebration of the gravel cycling lifestyle and community.
Unbound Gravel: May 28 – 31, 2026
Unbound Gravel, formerly known as Dirty Kanza, is held annually in early June in Emporia, Kansas. The marquee race of Unbound Gravel covers 200-miles over demanding rock and gravel terrain. In addition to the 200-mile course, the event also offers four additional races covering various lengths: 350-miles; 100-miles; 50-miles, and a 25-mile introductory course.
The terrain of Unbound Gravel is notoriously tough and varied, featuring the rugged Flint Hills of Kansas, where riders encounter a mix of gravel roads, dirt paths, rocky sections, and steep climbs. Like all the ‘Monuments’, Unbound Gravel is a celebration of the gravel cycling community, known for its camaraderie and supportive atmosphere.
Belgian Waffle Ride: October 3-5, 2025
The Belgian Waffle Ride (“BWR”) is unique for its blend of road and off-road sections. Originating in San Marcos, California, BWR challenges riders over a 135-mile course with a diverse mix of gravel, dirt, and tarmac, inspired by the spring classics of Belgium. This race is famous for its difficulty and festive atmosphere, complete with themed waffles and Belgian ale. Over the years, BWR has expanded to multiple locations, each maintaining the race's signature mix of terrain and celebratory atmosphere.
The Mid-South: March 12-15, 2026
The Mid South Gravel Race, formerly known as the Land Run 100, is held each year in March in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The race is renowned for its unpredictable weather, which can range from dry and dusty conditions to wet, mud-filled courses. The main event covers approximately 100 miles.
This race is complemented by races that accommodate different racing levels and distances. All courses weave through the rolling hills and scenic countryside of Oklahoma, featuring a mix of gravel roads, dirt paths, and rural tracks. The Mid South is celebrated for its strong community vibe and the welcoming atmosphere of Stillwater.
SBT GRVL is held annually in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in August. The event features multiple race distances to cater to different levels of riders: the Black course, 144 miles; the Blue course, 100 miles; the Red course, 64 miles; and the Green course, 37 miles. The scenic SBT GRVL offers a mix of smooth gravel roads, rugged dirt paths, and some paved sections. The routes weave through the picturesque landscapes of northern Colorado.