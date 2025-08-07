UCI Gravel World Series Gears Up for Sweden’s Three-Day Race
The Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Halmstad, a gorgeous city in Sweden, is right around the corner and is scheduled to kick off Aug. 15. While the event is a three-day endeavor, participants can choose to compete in one, two, or all three stages. As explained on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) website, the race breaks down into the following stages:
Stage 1: Individual Gravel Time Trial prologue — 19 kilometers
Stage 2: Official UCI Gravel World Series Qualification race — 136/82 kilometers
Stage 3: Gravel race — 96 kilometers
For Stage 2, the longest distance of 136 kilometers is reserved for the younger and more elite field, while the 82-kilometer race is in place for men aged 60 and above, and for women aged 50 and above. All the stages will prove to be competitive and exciting.
The Gravel Bike World Series Heads to Sweden
The UCI Gravel World Series organizers described the varied terrain of the course by stating:
"The stage starts on gravel racing through the extensive Wapnӧ farms and then hits the hills for the first section of the race, real gravel, real backcountry almost immediately. The halfway point hits the village of Torup and an incredibly steep, short climb before heading towards the remote village of Gräsås (Gray-sauce) and north towards Getinge on small, challenging forest tracks. Finally, homeward bound over Harplinge and Nyårsåsen with tricky roads and rocky descents before finishing back at Wapnӧ's beer tent!"
Once the Gravel Grit 'n Grind wraps up, the next stop on the UCI Gravel World Series Calendar takes place on Aug. 23 in Italy. This year, organizers scheduled 33 stops for the World Series, each stop taking place in a different location. International athletes have been competing in various countries around the world, including Australia, Spain, Belgium, the United States, South Africa, Kenya, and Germany.
According to the UCI, the number of rounds increases each year. 2022 only had 11 rounds, while 2023 had 16, 2024 had 26, and 2025 marked a whopping 33 rounds. With such a drastic increase, the number of countries visited also went up to 21.
Sweden will have plenty of views, culture, and memorable experiences for athletes to soak in as they prepare to navigate the upcoming Gravel Grit 'n Grind. Participants and spectators alike will enjoy the competition and the festivities.
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) was founded on April 14, 1900, in Paris (France) by cycling’s National Federations for Belgium, the United States, France, Italy, and Switzerland. The UCI celebrates its 125th anniversary this year with a full slate of exciting competitions and events.