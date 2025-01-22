A Celestial Escape: Our Stay at Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon
This time, however, Clear Sky Resorts truly outdid themselves. The Bryce Canyon property introduced a luxurious upgrade with their glass-enclosed Sky Domes. From the moment we arrived, it was clear we were in for a completely different experience.
Luxury in the Wilderness: The Sky Domes
Nestled within a secluded 80-acre canyon just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park, the Sky Domes at Clear Sky Resorts offer an immersive experience that seamlessly blends luxury with nature. The domes feature floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass windows, allowing guests to soak in uninterrupted views of the surrounding cliffs and the expansive night sky. This design not only enhances the connection to nature but also provides a cozy, climate-controlled interior—a much-welcomed change from the unheated domes at their Grand Canyon property.
Inside, the dome was nothing short of spectacular. We were greeted by a spacious layout featuring a plush king-size bed dressed in luxury linens, ensuring restful sleep after our adventurous days. A spiral staircase led to a charming loft equipped with two twin beds, making the space ideal for families or groups of friends. The bathroom was equally impressive, with state-of-the-art stainless steel fixtures, a modern rainfall shower, and thoughtful touches that elevated our stay to one of refined comfort.
Dining Among the Stars: Sky Nova Café Bar & Grill
A standout feature of our stay was dining at the Sky Nova Café Bar & Grill, Clear Sky Resorts' glass-domed restaurant. As one of the largest glass dome restaurants in the world, it offers an unforgettable dining atmosphere. The restaurant’s celestial theme is reflected in its stunning 28-foot floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass walls, immersing guests in the beauty of the surrounding landscape while they dine.
On our first night, I indulged in the Stargazer Burger—a perfectly cooked Angus beef patty layered with gourmet cheese and fresh local ingredients. The following evening, I enjoyed the Apollo Brick Chicken, a savory dish cooked to juicy perfection. My wife opted for the Titan Trout, a fresh, locally sourced fish served with an exquisite blend of herbs and spices. But what truly stole the show was breakfast. The French toast and pancakes were simply divine, offering the perfect start to our mornings.
Adding to the charm was the ambiance of the restaurant, with nightly live music on the patio and cozy artisan fire pits perfect for unwinding. We even capped off one evening by roasting old-fashioned s'mores by the fire—simple, nostalgic moments that made our stay all the more special.
Adventure Awaits: Hiking the Kodachrome Trail
To balance out our indulgent meals, my wife and I took to the trails each day. We hiked the renowned Kodachrome Trail, a network of paths that offer some of the most scenic views in the region. Each trail varied in difficulty, making it accessible for hikers of all experience levels. Averaging six miles a day, we were rewarded with stunning landscapes, vibrant rock formations, and quiet moments in nature.
The trail system’s diverse terrain, with its winding paths through sandstone cliffs and open vistas, made every hike feel like a new adventure. It was the perfect way to immerse ourselves in the beauty of Bryce Canyon while staying active.
A Heartfelt Thank You
Our experience wouldn't have been the same without the exceptional hospitality of Hal Feinberg. His attention to detail and commitment to providing a luxurious, seamless stay were evident in every aspect of the resort. From our smooth check-in to the personalized touches in our dome, Hal ensured our visit was truly unforgettable.
Final Thoughts
Clear Sky Resorts at Bryce Canyon is the ultimate escape for those seeking luxury, comfort, and adventure in one of nature’s most breathtaking settings. The thoughtfully designed Sky Domes offer the perfect blend of modern luxury and raw natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, or solo travelers looking for a peaceful retreat.
With on-site dining at Sky Nova Café Bar & Grill, stunning hiking trails, and cozy spaces for stargazing and fireside chats, Clear Sky Resorts has set a new standard for immersive outdoor luxury. Whether you're an adventurer, a stargazer, or simply someone looking to unwind in style, this resort offers an experience you won’t soon forget.
For those considering a winter getaway, Clear Sky Resorts at Bryce Canyon provides the perfect mix of comfort and adventure—an experience that we will surely cherish for years to come.
