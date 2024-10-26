A Deep Dive Into the Life of Delta Force Operator John McPhee
In this episode of Power Athlete Radio, I am thrilled to sit down with John McPhee, a highly decorated former Delta Force operator known for his unmatched expertise in combat operations. McPhee, often referred to as “Shrek” or “The Sheriff of Baghdad,” has had an illustrious military career that spans over two decades, including serving in elite U.S. Army special missions and conducting hundreds of solo raids in the Middle East. With an intense combination of humor, grit, and insight, McPhee's career provides a rare look into the life of a Delta Force soldier, and in this episode, we explore his experiences, his mindset, and what it truly takes to operate at the pinnacle of military excellence.
Born and raised on the tough streets of South Chicago, McPhee's path to military greatness wasn’t straightforward. His childhood, marked by hardship, taught him survival skills that would later define his success in combat. He grew up in a rough environment where he and his brother often had to fend for themselves, facing challenges that required street smarts and resilience. This foundation, built through adversity, set the stage for a life in the military.
McPhee joined the U.S. Army at 21 after working as a mechanic and welder. His early Army days saw him join the elite ranks of the Rangers before transitioning to Delta Force, where he honed his skills in combat, leadership, and operational planning. Delta Force, also known as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1st SFOD-D), is the tip of the spear for U.S. special operations, and McPhee’s time there included a series of high-risk solo operations that solidified his reputation as one of the military’s top operators.
One of the unique aspects of McPhee’s career is his extensive experience conducting solo missions in hostile environments. From Afghanistan to Iraq, McPhee operated independently, often behind enemy lines with no backup, conducting raids and intelligence gathering operations. In the podcast, McPhee opens up about what it takes to succeed in such isolated and dangerous scenarios.
The physical demands are obvious—navigating treacherous terrain, avoiding detection, and staying battle-ready for hours or days on end. However, McPhee emphasizes that the mental preparation is equally important, if not more so. Operating solo requires total confidence in one's abilities, combined with a deep understanding of the mission and the environment. For McPhee, every solo mission was a calculated risk that depended on mental discipline and an unwavering focus on the task at hand.
“I’d be walking through the desert, knowing if something went wrong, there was no cavalry coming,” McPhee reflects in the episode. His ability to compartmentalize fear and remain calm in life-threatening situations allowed him to execute operations that would seem impossible to the average person.
In addition to his extraordinary combat experience, McPhee has trained and mentored some of the military's most elite soldiers, including MMA fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy. McPhee’s philosophy on leadership and mentorship is grounded in action rather than words. He believes that the best operators lead by example, setting the standard in everything from tactical execution to physical fitness.
“I don’t mentor people by telling them what to do,” McPhee says. “I want them to see how I operate, learn from that, and then be the best version of themselves.” His approach to training emphasizes self-sufficiency, empowering soldiers to take initiative and make decisions under pressure.
In the podcast, McPhee also talks about his post-military career, where he transitioned into video diagnostic training, founding his own platform—SOB Tactical. Through this platform, he helps military, law enforcement, and civilian shooters refine their skills, using cutting-edge techniques to improve shooting efficiency and accuracy.
Given McPhee’s extensive experience as a sniper, we also delve into the evolution of sniper operations in modern warfare. From his early days learning the fundamentals in Ranger School to his later expertise in Delta Force, McPhee reflects on how sniping has changed with advancements in technology and strategy.
“A lot of people think being a sniper is just about taking the shot, but it’s so much more than that,” McPhee explains. “It’s about positioning, patience, and having the ability to gather intelligence while remaining completely undetected.” In the episode, he dispels myths about snipers and provides insight into how the role of a sniper has evolved in the face of modern warfare's complexities.
Throughout the podcast, McPhee offers a candid look at the life of a Delta Force operator, one filled with risk, discipline, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Whether sharing war stories or reflecting on the lessons he learned in combat, McPhee brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective that listeners will find both riveting and inspiring.
Tune in to the podcast to hear John McPhee’s incredible journey, his lessons from the battlefield, and what it truly means to be a warrior at the highest level.