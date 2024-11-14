Everyday Warriors Nation

Ambiente: Where Luxury Meets Landscape in Sedona

Nestled within Sedona's iconic red rock terrain, Ambiente: A Landscape Hotel, is the visionary creation of sisters Colleen Tebrake and Jennifer May. Their design seamlessly merges modern architecture with the surrounding natural beauty, offering guests a one-of-a-kind escape that connects them to Sedona's essence. Each element, from the glass-walled atriums to the curated interiors, reflects their dedication to creating an immersive experience that is both luxurious and deeply rooted in the landscape.

Charles J. Flanagan

Upon arrival, I was greeted by General Manager Brent Graef, whose hospitality and attention to detail reflect the ethos that has garnered Ambiente notable acclaim. The culinary experience, led by Executive Chef David Duncan, celebrates local flavors, delivering a dining journey that aligns perfectly with the hotel’s dedication to quality and sense of place.

Ambiente has rapidly gained recognition, including the prestigious honor of two Michelin Keys, an acknowledgment of the hotel’s unparalleled service and design. Its recent partnership with Lexus under the DESTINATIONS program enhances the guest experience further, offering exclusive perks such as resort credits and seamless transportation services for exploring Sedona’s spectacular surroundings.

Due to its distinctive appeal, Ambiente is frequently booked out, underscoring its position as a must-visit destination for those who value refined elegance and immersion in nature. My experience here was unforgettable, inspiring me to partner with Ambiente and Omorpho to host an upcoming wellness retreat. This event will offer attendees a rejuvenating experience in Sedona’s breathtaking environment, featuring activities designed to balance body, mind, and spirit.

As the first landscape hotel in the United States, Ambiente redefines luxury travel by harmonizing opulence with nature, making it an ideal choice for discerning travelers who seek both sophistication and a connection to the natural world. For those looking to experience Sedona in a new light, Ambiente is more than just a hotel—it’s a transformative journey.

Charles J. Flanagan is an ISSA Master Trainer, ex-national level sprinter, and a featured model on America’s Next Top Model. With over 20 years of experience in the health, fitness, and wellness industries, Charles has become a highly sought-after coach, working with elite clients, including Super Bowl-winning football players, a 7-time Grammy-nominated producer, and renowned actors. His work as a top fitness expert and wellness coach is widely recognized, solidifying his reputation in the industry. Charles is also a published writer, having contributed to Men’s Journal and Muscle & Fitness Magazine, where he covers a wide range of topics from fitness and nutrition to human performance. Over the years, he has worked with and been sponsored by globally recognized brands such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Omorpho, further elevating his profile within the fitness and fashion industries. In addition to his expertise in fitness, Charles has a strong background in corporate leadership, having held executive roles that sharpened his ability to help others achieve success both in their personal health journeys and in their professional lives. His unique combination of skills makes him a dynamic leader in the world of health and wellness, and he is passionate about empowering individuals to reach their highest potential.

