Ambiente: Where Luxury Meets Landscape in Sedona
Upon arrival, I was greeted by General Manager Brent Graef, whose hospitality and attention to detail reflect the ethos that has garnered Ambiente notable acclaim. The culinary experience, led by Executive Chef David Duncan, celebrates local flavors, delivering a dining journey that aligns perfectly with the hotel’s dedication to quality and sense of place.
Ambiente has rapidly gained recognition, including the prestigious honor of two Michelin Keys, an acknowledgment of the hotel’s unparalleled service and design. Its recent partnership with Lexus under the DESTINATIONS program enhances the guest experience further, offering exclusive perks such as resort credits and seamless transportation services for exploring Sedona’s spectacular surroundings.
Due to its distinctive appeal, Ambiente is frequently booked out, underscoring its position as a must-visit destination for those who value refined elegance and immersion in nature. My experience here was unforgettable, inspiring me to partner with Ambiente and Omorpho to host an upcoming wellness retreat. This event will offer attendees a rejuvenating experience in Sedona’s breathtaking environment, featuring activities designed to balance body, mind, and spirit.
As the first landscape hotel in the United States, Ambiente redefines luxury travel by harmonizing opulence with nature, making it an ideal choice for discerning travelers who seek both sophistication and a connection to the natural world. For those looking to experience Sedona in a new light, Ambiente is more than just a hotel—it’s a transformative journey.
