Drop Zone MOAB - Honoring Sacrifice: A Mission That Never Ends
There’s a bond that exists between those who serve, a commitment that goes beyond the battlefield. It’s an unspoken promise, a duty, and one that doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. For a group of special operations veterans, this mission has taken a new form after active-duty service: Operating as Legacy Expeditions they are partnering with Folds of Honor to raise money to provide scholarships to the children of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Drop Zone MOAB is about legacy. It’s about honoring the fallen by supporting their families and making sure the next generation knows they are not alone.
The Mission
These are not ordinary men. They’re warriors—many who I consider brothers and who’ve seen the harshest corners of the world and walked through fire together. They’ve experienced loss in a way that most people can only imagine. And now, they’re taking that pain, that drive, and turning it into something powerful through extreme expeditions like Drop Zone MOAB to raise funds. Every dollar going to scholarships for kids who’ve lost their heroes. Every member on this project from the veteran skydivers to pilots, cameramen, editors and producers all volunteered their time in support. This is their way of giving back. This is their way of keeping the promise that the memory of those we have lost, will never be forgotten.
Why This Matters
When we lose a service member, it’s not just a single life that’s impacted, it’s an entire family, an entire community. For the children left behind, life changes in an instant. They’re forced to grow up faster, bear a weight most of us will never know, and face the world without one of their biggest supporters. These scholarships are more than financial aid. They’re a message: You are not forgotten. Your parents’ sacrifice is not forgotten. We’ve got your six.
The Power of Brotherhood
In the full documentary which can be found on the Everyday Warrior Nation YouTube Page, you’ll see the raw dedication of these veterans. They’re not in this for recognition or praise. They’re doing this because they know what it means to lose, and they understand the importance of keeping these memories alive. This isn’t about a feel-good story; it’s about taking action. It’s about stepping up and doing what needs to be done when no one else will as they know no other way to live.
A Legacy Worth Fighting For
This isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a continuation of a legacy. It’s ensuring that those who sacrificed everything are honored by helping their children succeed. Legacy Expeditions and all those involved are leading by example, showing us all that service doesn’t end after deployment. They’re standing in the gap, doing whatever it takes to ensure these kids have a shot at a brighter future.
Watch. Support. Remember.
For me personally, as a retired veteran myself, it was an absolute honor to be asked to work on this project. I supported as one of the producers / editors alongside Lacy Ramsey who’s genuine love, support, and passion for service members is limitless. Spending countless hours editing and researching the stories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice; it was commonplace for her to have a box of tissues on hand. “It’s the least we can do [for the children of the fallen] to give them a fair shot when they were dealt a completely unfair hand”. Lacy and I were also honored to team up with legendary filmmaker Dan Myrick who volunteered his time to travel with these veterans and film the mission.
My goal working on this project was simple; I want to bring you a story that’s real, that’s raw, and that’s worthy of the men and women we’ve lost. I want you to feel the weight of their sacrifice and the power of this mission. Watch the trailer. Spread the word. And if you’re able, join us in supporting these kids. Every bit counts.
This is our chance to honor the fallen by lifting those they left behind. It’s a mission worth fighting for, and it’s a mission we can all be part of.