Meet Adam Wilks: The Business Mind Behind Tyson 2.0
Our meeting took place at the famous Powerhouse Gym in Las Vegas, a historic home of bodybuilding legends. The gym, known for its no-nonsense environment and hardcore fitness ethos, felt like the perfect place to get to know the man responsible for such a significant shift in the cannabis world. Despite his busy schedule, Adam makes time to stay fit—his 6-foot frame is lean but muscular, and it's clear he takes his workouts seriously. When we hit the gym floor, I let him choose the workout. He opted for chest and biceps, two muscle groups he’s focused on building, and we dove right in.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit from Day One
Adam's journey didn’t start with Tyson 2.0. Growing up in Toronto, Canada, he came from a working-class family, but his mind was always on business. From small hustles as a kid to selling wheels at a tire shop, Adam always knew how to spot an opportunity. At a young age, he had already developed a knack for turning a profit. By the time he was 20, he had saved enough money from his tire shop job to buy his first house. Not content to simply live in it, he rented out the rooms to friends, maximizing his income and eventually selling the property for a profit.
This move marked the beginning of Adam’s journey into real estate, which later led him into the world of venture capital and private equity funds. His keen eye for business opportunities didn’t stop there. As he built his real estate portfolio, he developed the connections that would eventually lead him into the cannabis industry—a move that would change his career trajectory forever.
Entering the World of Cannabis
Adam’s transition into cannabis was anything but typical. After being discovered by a firm that had acquired Tyson Ranch, the original cannabis brand associated with Mike Tyson, Adam was brought on to help salvage a business that was losing money. Under his leadership, the brand underwent a complete overhaul, transforming into Tyson 2.0. This rebranding wasn’t just a name change; it was a comprehensive strategy to reposition the brand in a fast-growing, highly competitive market.
The results were almost immediate. Tyson 2.0 quickly gained traction, and Adam was able to leverage that success to acquire other high-profile brands. Among these were Ric Flair’s cannabis line and rapper Future’s brand, both of which have become key players in the industry. From there, Adam helped form CarmaHold, a holding company that serves as an incubator for some of the biggest names in cannabis today.
A Vision for Growth
When we spoke, it became clear that Adam’s vision goes far beyond just building a profitable business. He is deeply invested in the idea of empowering others, much like his business partner, Mike Tyson. “Mike is a sweetheart,” Adam says with a smile. “His sole desire is to empower his fans. He believes he was placed on this earth for that very purpose.” This shared vision is what drew Adam to the opportunity to work with Tyson. Together, they’ve built a brand that not only sells cannabis but also connects with people on a deeper level.
Adam recalls a story about Mike being reluctant to speak for a major sponsor, a moment that revealed Mike’s genuine connection with his audience. “It’s tough because some days he just doesn’t want to,” Adam explains. “But when he does, it’s always because he feels like he has something real to offer his fans.” This authenticity is a big part of what has made Tyson 2.0 so successful. It’s not just about selling a product; it’s about creating a brand that people trust and believe in.
The Cannabis Industry: A Booming Market
It’s no secret that the cannabis industry is booming. With projections indicating the global market will exceed $100 billion by 2030, brands like Tyson 2.0 are leading the charge. Under Adam’s leadership, the company has secured its place among the top cannabis brands in the world, boasting partnerships with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.
One of Adam’s most recent successes is the acquisition of Mr. Charlie’s, a vegan fast-food chain that has quickly gained popularity for its unique take on plant-based dining. This acquisition aligns with the broader lifestyle focus that Adam envisions for Tyson 2.0, which is expanding beyond cannabis into health, wellness, and nutrition. With Mike Tyson’s supplement line currently in development, the brand is poised to become a leader in the wellness space as well.
Adam's ability to navigate the complexities of the cannabis industry, combined with his business savvy, has earned him recognition in some of the most prestigious publications. Forbes, Rolling Stone, and other outlets have praised his leadership, noting the innovative strategies he employs to keep Tyson 2.0 at the forefront of the industry.
The Workout with Adam Wilks
As for the workout, it was intense. Here’s a breakdown of the chest and biceps routine we tackled at Powerhouse Gym:
1. Hammer Strength Chest Press: 7 sets, starting with ascending weight and descending reps. We began with one plate per side for 30 reps, moved to two plates for 15 reps, and worked our way up to three plates. After maxing out, we descended back down, finishing with one plate per side for burnout.
2. Hammer Strength Incline Press: Similar to the flat press, we followed the same pattern of ascending weight and descending reps, focusing on muscle contraction and endurance.
3. Barbell Preacher Curls Superset with Standing Barbell Curls: 3 sets of 15 reps each, with a focus on maintaining strict form and engaging the biceps fully on each rep.
4. Cable Chest Flys: 3 sets of 30 reps, allowing for a deep stretch and contraction to hit the chest from a different angle.
5. Cable Curls: 4 sets of 15 reps to ensure the biceps were thoroughly worked, hitting them from a different angle than the preacher curls.
6. Incline Barbell Bench Press Burnouts: We finished off with as many reps as possible on the incline barbell press, pushing our limits and ensuring the muscles were fully fatigued.
Looking Forward
Adam’s journey is far from over. With three of the biggest cannabis brands under his management and a growing portfolio of wellness and lifestyle ventures, the future looks incredibly bright for him and Tyson 2.0. As we wrapped up our workout, Adam hinted at even bigger things to come, both in the cannabis space and beyond.
For anyone looking to learn the biggest secret to building a massive back, stay tuned for my next episode where I’ll share the tips and tricks that have helped Adam and I push our fitness to the next level.
-Video Credits:
Directed by: Charles J. Flanagan
Videography and Editing by: Ian Simon
Special Thanks to: Powerhouse Gym Las Vegas