On the Water with Ashley Kidd: Seven-Time World Champion Wake Surfer
Suppose you ever find yourself on Lake Austin, with the iconic 360 Bridge in view and the roar of a MasterCraft boat beneath your feet. In that case, you're in for an unforgettable experience. I had the privilege of spending time on the lake with seven-time world wake surfing champion, Ashley Kidd. Let me tell you, this woman is an absolute powerhouse on the water. But it's not just her skills on the board that make her impressive—her drive, attention to detail, and role in shifting the narrative around women in boating.
Ashley Kidd’s rise to the top of wake surfing began at 15 when she faced a fear that many can relate to—water. Encouraged by her brother, she quickly found her passion and began competing just a year later. Kelly Slater, move over. With 10 USA National titles and 7 World Championship titles under her belt, she’s not only dominated the sport but redefined it, pushing the boundaries of style, amplitude, and progression.
Kidd's relentless pursuit of perfection extends beyond the water. Riding in her custom MasterCraft XT23, a boat she helped design, I saw firsthand how she brings the same attention to detail to everything she touches. The XT23, equipped with MasterCraft’s SurfStar system, offers unparalleled wave customizability, making it perfect for kids learning to ride and for pros like Kidd. Whether you're chasing maximum height or a friendly, easy-going wave, this boat delivers.
But Ashley's impact goes beyond personal success. Through the Let Her Rip campaign, she's empowering women and girls to feel confident on the water. The campaign offers hands-on clinics where participants can learn how to drive, dock, and wake in a supportive, no-judgment zone. With Kidd as a mentor, women enter this male-dominated space as participants and leaders.
As we prepped to hit the water, I couldn't help but joke about my five-year break from wakeboarding, thanks to a hip replacement. But Kidd's calm, encouraging presence made it clear that the key is to push your limits and enjoy the ride, whether you're a pro or a newbie.
Spending time with Ashley Kidd wasn't just about wake surfing—confronting challenges head-on and constantly pushing yourself to improve. Kidd's mindset is straightforward: work hard, don't cut corners, and never settle for less than your best. If you can hit the water with her, take it—you'll walk away with more than just new skills. Yes, she offers both private lessons and group clinics—https://ashleykidd.com.